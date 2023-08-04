Viral Video: Ishan Kishan stumps Aakash Chopra with a timely comment after latter's “you’re not Dhoni” remark on air

Team India’s keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has made a lot of noise during the ongoing tour of West Indies quite literally. While his keeping and batting were highly impressive both in the Tests and the ODIs, he has been extremely chirpy with the gloves in hand.

A number of his comments, which have ranged from hilarious to extremely bizarre, have been caught on the stump mic. Now, another video featuring a stump mic moment of Kishan has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, which is from the third ODI that was played at the Brian Lara Stadiumi n Tarouba, Trinidad on August 1, commentator Aakash Chopra is seen on air with RP Singh and Nikhil Chopra. A stumping decision is being reviewed, to which Chopra cheekily comments:

“Dekhiye aap aate Ranchi se hai Ishan, lekin aapka naam Mahendra Singh Dhoni nahi hai [See Ishan, you are from Ranchi, but your name is not Mahendra Singh Dhoni].”

Almost immediately, Kishan is heard on the stump mic saying:

“Haan phir theek hai [Then it’s okay].”

While the keeper was perhaps interacting with someone on the field, the timing makes it appear that he was responding to Chopra’s comment. Reacting to the funny incident, Nikhil Chopra and RP Singh burst out laughing, while a stumped [Aakash] Chopra responded by commenting in a rather cheeky tone:

“Ishan ne jawab bhi diya, dekho [Ishan also gave an answer]. How sweet Ishan. We love.”

Chopra shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption:

“We love you, Ishan 🤗.”

Meanwhile, the Indian keeper-batter was dismissed for 6 in the first T20I against West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday. He was caught at mid-on as he attempted a big hit off left-arm pacer Obed McCoy.

Wasim Jaffer concerned over Ishan Kishan's poor T20I numbers

While Kishan struck half-centuries in all three ODIs in West Indies, former India batter Wasim Jaffer has expressed concern over his form in T20Is. Speaking during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo, the former India opener said:

“Ishan Kishan’s form in T20 international cricket is a little bit of a worry. In last 15 games, he hasn’t crossed 40 and his strike rate is not impressive at all. That is something the management can look into. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in such good form, coming out of a breakthrough IPL. Wonder if looking at him is a good option.”

Kishan has played 28 T20Is, scoring 659 runs at an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 121.81 .