“Virat is going to play IPL only” - Former India cricketer’s massive claim on Kohli & Rohit’s 2027 World Cup plans

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's chances of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup would hinge on the duo playing regularly and staying fit. The duo recently retired from Tests ahead of the England tour and walked away from the T20I format after the World Cup last year.

Kohli and Rohit last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy in March, before the 2025 IPL season. With India's focus mainly on the home T20 World Cup next year, the 50-over format will likely take a backseat in their scheduling.

Talking about the two stalwarts and their chances of making it to the mega event in 2027, Pathan said on Revsportz:

"Talking about these professional cricketers, whose only focus is to play cricket for now, the biggest challenge for them would be playing regularly and staying fit. Virat is going to play IPL only, and then whenever there is first-class cricket, but just to play and not to prove anything. So, continuing the game time will not be an easy task. T20 has taken over and one-dayers have taken a backseat, so number of matches has gotten changed in both."

He added:

"World Cup 2027 won’t be a challenge if continuity of the game time is handled. Unfortunately, there will be pressure on them. I’ve spoken to Rohit Sharma and he’s very keen about fitness. Then Virat, I am sure is very keen as well with the way he has been seen practising in England. I have also seen a statement from Mohammed Shami which says that he’s very very keen too."

Kohli and Rohit will likely next play for India in the three-match ODI series in Australia, starting October 19.

"I hope that the communication has been very clear" - Irfan Pathan

The trio helped India win their first ICC ODI title in over a decade this year [Credit: Getty]

Irfan Pathan advised the Team India management to maintain excellent communication with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma about their 2027 ODI World Cup plans. The duo starred with the bat in India's dominant final run at home in the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

"I hope that the communication has been very clear. Knowing Gautam (Gambhir) and Ajit (Agarkar), I think they will make it very clear in terms of communication. Having game time regularly will keep away all sorts of challenges. If you’re talking about 2027, that challenge will be there because they’re not playing for India currently. After, say, three games against Australia and IPL, if there is a big gap, then the continuity breaks," said Pathan.

Latest reports suggest uncertainty about Kohli and Rohit's place in the Indian side for the marquee event in 2027. The former is fast approaching 37, while the latter is 38 years old.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

