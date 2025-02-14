Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport after IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs [Watch]

Former India skipper Virat Kohli, with his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, have been spotted at the Mumbai airport after the completion of the ODI series against England.

The two were spotted getting out of the airport and boarding a car. Virat Kohli is seen in his usual casual attire, wearing a cap and a loose t-shirt with shoes, carrying a small bag on his shoulders as well.

India are set to travel to Dubai for their 2025 Champions Trophy matches. They will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, before playing Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2.

Watch the video of Virat and Anushka here (via @viralbhayani on Instagram):

After failing to score in the second ODI and missing out the first, Virat Kohli returned to form with a much-needed half-century in the third ODI in Ahmedabad. He scored 52 runs off 55 deliveries, hitting 7 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 94.55.

This knock will certainly give the star Indian batter confidence going into the 2025 Champions Trophy as a senior and experienced player in the side.

Virat Kohli stats in Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli has previously participated in three editions of the Champions Trophy in 2009, 2013, and 2017. He has played 13 matches in the tournament and has scored 529 runs at an average of 88.16 with five half-centuries and a best score of an unbeaten 96.

In the 2009 edition, he played just three games and scored 95 runs with one half-century. The 2013 edition, which India won, saw Kohli play a key role, scoring 176 runs at an average of 58.66 with one half-century. He played an important knock in the final against England as well.

The 36-year-old's best performance in the Champions Trophy came in the 2017 edition, where India lost to Pakistan in the final. He scored 258 runs from five games at an average of 129.00 with three half-centuries. His best score of 96 not out in the history of the competition also came in this edition.

Among the current Indian squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, Kohli has the most runs in the history of the tournament, with Rohit Sharma behind him at 481 runs.

