Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma start fundraiser for COVID-19 relief, donate Rs 2 crore 

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma kicked off a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts on Friday. The couple reportedly made a Rs 2 crore donation for the same.

The Indian captain shared a video on his social media account to announce the initiative, where he has urged people to come forward and donate.

Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support.



Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support.



I urge you all to join our movement.



Link in Bio! 🙏#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/RjpbOP2i4G — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2021

Virat Kohli paid tribute to all the medical personnel and frontline workers, appreciating their dedication in helping fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian captain, while announcing the launch of his fundraiser, revealed that all donations will go to ACT Grants, who are working to solve the problem of shortage of oxygen supply. ACT Grants is also making efforts to address the shortage of medical manpower and hospital beds while assisting in scaling up India’s vaccination efforts.

Kohli appealed to his fans, friends and family to contribute towards the fundraiser. Although Virat Kohli didn’t disclose the donation amount himself, the fundraiser website said that the couple donated Rs 2 crore towards the cause.

The campaign, which will run for seven days, aims to raise Rs 7 crore for COVID-19 relief efforts. At the time of writing, the campaign launched by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has already raised more than Rs 2.5 crores within hours of its launch.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had donated for COVID-19 relief efforts earlier too

This is not the first time the power couple has come together to help in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pledged to donate an undisclosed amount to the PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

Virat Kohli is currently in Mumbai after returning from Ahmedabad following the indefinite suspension of the IPL 2021 tournament. The Indian captain will next be in action when India take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final in Southampton next month.