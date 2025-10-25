Virat Kohli catches up with IPL winning captain ahead of start of AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India ace batter Virat Kohli was spotted having a conversation with former Australia opener David Warner ahead of the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 25. The pair have had several memorable outings against each other in the past, ranging from international cricket to the Indian Premier League (IPL), where they led their respective franchises. The duo had famously faced each other in the 2016 IPL Final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where Warner famously led the Orange Army to their first title on enemy turf. David Warner returned to his home ground, and the venue where he ended his red-ball career in early 2024. He spotted Virat Kohli while Team India were conducting their warm-up ahead of the toss in the dead rubber clash. They greeted each other with a warm embrace, and took a few steps while engaging in talk. Have a look at the moment right here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam India have once again lost the toss to conclude the series as Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh opted to bat first. The Men in Yellow are on the lookout to execute a whitewash against India in an ODI series for the first time. They already secured the series courtesy of their wins in Perth and Adelaide recently. &quot;Absolute legend of our game&quot; - David Warner's heartfelt message for Virat Kohli after his Test retirement Much like the Australian opener, Virat Kohli's final Test appearance also came at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), during the fifth match of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series. The ace batter opted to retire ahead of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, which began with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. Absolute legend of our game. I’ll never forget our first game against each other when we were young. I thought this guy was a serious competitor and going to be great, someone everyone would admire. You had to fill the shoes of some great players to ever play for India and carry the nation. Wow, did you not disappoint? Thank you for being you, which got the best out of all of us who competed against you. Enjoy the time now away from the whites. Enjoy the extra family time,&quot; David Warner had posted on Instagram after Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement in May 2025. Kohli recently made his long-anticipated return to international cricket after a seven-month absence. He had a couple of forgettable outings as he was dismissed for consecutive ducks by the Australian pacers.