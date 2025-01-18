Virat Kohli, fellow Indian batter set to miss next round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 with niggles - Reports

Team India batting ace Virat Kohli and Test opener KL Rahul will reportedly not participate in the upcoming round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches. It has been said that the duo are suffering from niggles and could skip the two fixtures, the first of which will be played from January 23 onwards.

Following India's 1-3 loss to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a lengthy meeting with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma. A set of 10 guidelines has been prepared, with one of the rules stating the mandatory participation of players in domestic games when available.

As per a report from ESPNcricinfo, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be unavailable for Delhi and Karnataka, respectively, in the next round of Ranji Trophy games that start on January 23.

The report mentioned that Kohli was suffering from a neck injury and had taken injections for the same but informed BCCI that he was still experiencing pain. As for Rahul, the 32-year-old is experiencing discomfort in his elbow, which rules him out of the match. Delhi will play against Saurashtra at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, while Karnataka will face Punjab at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli was named in the squad for Delhi in their match against Saurashtra

As per recent reports, Virat Kohli was named in the Delhi squad to take on Saurashtra in Rajkot from January 23 onwards. It was said that Kohli will travel with the team but will not be able to participate in the contest.

The report added that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had signaled to the DDCA that he was available for the next round of matches. Delhi, led by Ayush Badoni, are currently fourth in Group Elite D with a win, a loss and three draws to their name.

