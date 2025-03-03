  • home icon
Virat Kohli hilariously mimics Shreyas Iyer’s misfield during IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Mar 03, 2025 00:31 IST
Shreyas Iyer (left) and Virat Kohli (right) were involved in a funny exchange during IND vs NZ match. (Pics: Getty Images).

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli entertained viewers by hilariously making fun of teammate Shreyas Iyer's misfield during their 2025 Champions Trophy match against New Zealand. The final group-stage match of the ICC event took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

During New Zealand's run chase, Iyer failed to collect a ball while fielding inside the 30-yard circle. The ball went through his leg and he wasn't able to spot the ball, even spinning around a couple of times to locate it. Soon after the midfield, Kohli pulled the 30-year-old's leg over the error by mimicking his actions.

You can watch the clip of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's funny exchange below:

The recently concluded match was a special one for Virat Kohli as he became the seventh Indian to feature in 300 ODIs. He scored 11 runs off 14 balls in the clash before his knock was cut short by a stunning one-handed diving catch by Glenn Phillips at point.

Shreyas Iyer was the top performer with the bat for India in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

New Zealand won the toss and chose to field first. India found themselves in a spot of bother after losing early wickets and were reeling at 30/3 at one stage.

Shreyas Iyer stood tall under pressure, playing a clutch knock. The middle-order batter notched up a fine half-century, scoring 79 runs off 98 balls. He formed a crucial 98-run partnership with Axar Patel for the fourth wicket to bail India out of trouble.

His batting exploits, along with important contributions from Hardik Pandya (45 runs off as many balls) and Axar (42 runs off 61 balls), helped the Men in Blue register 249/9 in 50 overs. Matt Henry was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, taking a five-wicket haul.

The Indian spinners ran riot in the second half. Playing in just his second ODI, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy produced a brilliant bowling performance. He finished with figures of 10-42-5 as India bowled out the Blackcaps for 205 to clinch a 44-run win.

Edited by Ankush Das
