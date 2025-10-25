Virat Kohli in intense tactical discussion with Shubman Gill during AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India batting star Virat Kohli was seen in an intense discussion with captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper KL Rahul during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 25. The right-handed batter was seen holding Gill's arm and pulling him to discuss something, as seen in a video on social media.Having served as India's all-format captain from 2016 to 2021, the 36-year-old led the Men in Blue in 213 games across Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Hence, the veteran brought all his experience into play and showed his proactiveness on the field, as the tourists look to avoid a series sweep.Watch the below video:The Delhi-born cricketer also displayed fielding brilliance, taking a sharp catch off Washington Sundar's bowling to get rid of Matt Short for 30. He took another simple catch to dismiss Cooper Connolly for 23.Virat Kohli has yet to score a run in the series vs AustraliaVirat Kohli has had a dismal series so far. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, the former Indian captain has yet to get off the mark in the ongoing series. He registered two consecutive ducks for the first time in his legendary ODI career. The right-handed batter chased a wide delivery against Mitchell Starc in the opening game in Perth and lobbed a catch to backward point, with Connolly taking a good catch. The second game in Adelaide saw the veteran get trapped LBW to an inswinger sent down by Xavier Bartlett. With a modest 237 for the Men in Blue to chase down in the ongoing third ODI, Kohli will fancy himself to get some runs under his belt. Earlier in the day in Sydney, the toss once again went in Australia's favor, as Mitchell Marsh opted to bat first.India made two changes to their XI, bringing in Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav for Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have made a sedate start to the run-chase at the time of writing.