"Virat Kohli is like one of those old tractors" - Former RCB bowler on star batter's knock in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler Varun Aaron has lauded Virat Kohli for scoring a match-winning half-century in the third ODI against Australia. He compared Kohli to an old tractor, highlighting that the former India captain needs a little fire to get going.

India bowled Australia out for 236 in the third ODI in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. Kohli scored an unbeaten 74 off 81 deliveries in the chase as the visitors achieved the target with nine wickets and 69 deliveries to spare to register their only win in the three-match series.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues,' Aaron was asked about his thoughts on Kohli's knock.

"Virat Kohli is like one of those old tractors. It just needs a little fire to start. It doesn't start on a normal ignition. When Virat has some fire burning in him, you set Virat loose to chase down a target, this is what he gives you. Chanceless batting," he responded.

While observing that Kohli celebrated his first run like a century, the former India pacer noted that the modern batting great still wants to play substantial knocks and win games for the country.

"The over from (Josh) Hazlewood was where he got going. He got that one run, acted like he had got a hundred because it means a lot to him. Even now when he turns up for India, he wants to win games for India, wants to score hundreds and fifties. Most fifties by an Indian in a winning cause. So the records just keep tumbling when Rohit (Sharma) and Kohli bat," Aaron elaborated.

Virat Kohli couldn't open his account in the first two ODIs against Australia. He took a single off the first ball he faced in Sydney before stitching an unbroken 168-run second-wicket partnership with Rohit Sharma (121* off 125) to take India to an easy win.

"If you respect time, time respects you" - Parthiv Patel on Virat Kohli's knock in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli struck seven fours during his unbeaten 74-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

Speaking on 'Follow the Blues,' former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel praised Virat Kohli for being willing to spend time in the middle to regain his run-scoring form.

"Virat was coming after scoring two zeroes. The kind of batter he is, you want him to score runs because the fans love him a lot. All of us know the kind of quality he has. If you respect time, time respects you," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Kohli batted with his usual rhythm once he had gotten his eye in.

"Virat did that only. He spent some time on the ground. He allowed the ball to come to him. He didn't look too rushed. We see skillful shots in any case, but once he had spent 10-15 minutes, we saw the autopilot mode in Virat's batting," Parthiv observed.

Virat Kohli struck three fours in the first 16 balls of his innings. He concentrated on singles and doubles thereafter, with his next boundary coming off the 49th delivery he faced.

