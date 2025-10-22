Virat Kohli looks in great touch in the nets ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Former India captain Virat Kohli spent quality time at the nets ahead of the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 22. The right-handed batter was seen working on playing more on the front foot after getting dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the series opener in Perth. He played a delivery from Mitchell Starc towards Cooper Connolly at backward point. This was his first outing in competitive cricket after winning the IPL 2025 title with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Notably, Kohli had retired from T20Is and Tests. The Men in Blue were playing their first ODI after winning the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in March.Watch Virat Kohli’s net session ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide below:Virat Kohli enjoys a promising record in Adelaide, amassing 244 runs in four innings at an average of 61. Overall, he has amassed 975 runs across all formats, including five tons and four half-centuries. The 36-year-old will be keen to make amends in the next innings.Kohli is also on the brink of becoming the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs. The Delhi batter needs just 54 runs to pip former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara (14,234). Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar stays on top of the list with 18,426 runs in 453 matches. He also needs just 25 runs to complete 1000 runs at Adelaide Oval across all three formats.“They have won the Champions Trophy” – Sunil Gavaskar backs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after flop show in PerthFormer India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after their failures with the bat in the first ODI. He said (via Hindustan Times):“They were playing on probably the bounciest pitch in Australia. It wasn’t going to be easy, especially for players who haven’t played international cricket for a couple of months.”“India are still a very, very good team. They have won the Champions Trophy. Don’t be surprised if Rohit and Kohli score big in the next two games. They are coming back after a few months away from international cricket. The more they play, the more they spend time in the nets, the more throwdowns they get, maybe even from the reserve bowlers bowling at them from 20 years instead of 22, the quicker they will find their rhythm,” he added.Rohit Sharma, in particular, departed for eight runs in the series opener. The Shubman Gill-led side lost the match by seven wickets via the DLS method.