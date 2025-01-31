Virat Kohli loses his off stump for 6 in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

Team India and Delhi ace batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for six runs on his return to the Ranji Trophy. The 36-year-old was dismissed by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan on Day 2, January 31, at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium, Delhi.

Kohli's return to India's premier red ball tournament, the Ranji Trophy, after 12 years was met with much fanfare and excitement. On Day 1 (January 30) of the match, crowds flocked to the stadium to glimpse the star and watch him bat. As the day came to an end, Delhi batters had stepped into bat but Kohli, who was slotted to walk out at number four, was in the pavilion waiting for his turn.

Following the second wicket in the Delhi camp, Kohli walked out to bat with loud cheers from the crowd who flocked in to watch him. He had a very circumspect start, with the 36-year-old scoring his first run on the fifth delivery he faced. He was up against Himanshu Sangwan in the 28th over and hit a straight drive down the ground before Sangwan managed to break through his defense and castled him.

Kohli was dismissed for six runs off 15 deliveries, with the knock including a boundary. He was the third wicket to fall, with his dismissal bringing Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni to the middle.

Delhi in dire straits as they lose four wickets during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

After electing to bowl first, Delhi managed to bundle out Railways for 241 with Upendra Yadav (95 of 177) and Karn Sharma (50 of 105) managing to bail them out of a tricky situation. In response, they have struck at regular intervals, with Himanshu Sangwan picking up two wickets.

At the moment, skipper Ayush Badoni is batting in the middle alongside Sumit Mathur. Delhi are on 110/4 after 32 overs and trail by 131 runs.

