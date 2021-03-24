Virat Kohli moves up to 4th spot, Suryakumar Yadav ranked higher than Rishabh Pant in ICC T20I Batting Rankings

Virat Kohli has moved up to fourth spot in the latest ICC T20I Batting Rankings to become India's top-ranked player in the format. The Indian captain was the leading run-scorer in the recent five-match T20I series against England.

Virat accrued 231 runs in five games at a staggering average of 115.50 to make significant gains in the rankings. Meanwhile, KL Rahul dropped to fifth spot in the rankings with 743 rating points after a series of poor scores in the series.

There were no changes in the top-three rankings as Dawid Malan, Aaron Finch and Babar Azam retained their positions.

↗️ Batsmen Virat Kohli, Devon Conway move up

↗️ Adil Rashid climbs up one spot in bowlers rankings



The weekly updates of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings are out!



Full list: https://t.co/EdMBsm6zwM pic.twitter.com/IzroX6YUqT — ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2021

New Zealand's Devon Conway also made gains and moved to the ninth spot, displacing Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai.

Rohit Sharma climbs up three spots in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings

After his 34-ball 64 in the final T20I, Rohit Sharma climbed three spots to reach 14th place in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with 613 rating points.

Suryakumar Yadav, who made his debut in the series against England, moved into 66th place in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant managed to rise 11 places to reach the 69th spot. The wicket-keeper batsman scored 102 runs in four innings at an average of 25.50.

England's Jos Buttler came up with a few good knocks and scored 172 runs at an average of 43 in five T20Is. He inched up one spot to go to 18th place in the ICC Batting Rankings.

Advertisement

Amongst the bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made good gains. The pacer had dropped to 45th place during his time away from the game because of injuries.

However, the 31-year-old impressed in the T20I series and moved up 21 places to claim the 24th spot in the ICC T20I Bowlers' Rankings.

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi became the new No. 1 ranked bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings as he displaced Afghanistan's Rashid Khan from the summit.

Rashid Khan managed to pick up six wickets in the series against Zimbabwe but gave away 7.60 runs per over. Thus, he fell to second place for the second time in the last few weeks.