"Virat Kohli is nothing compared to Babar Azam; Kohli is zero" - Former Pakistan cricketer's shocking statement on Indian batting star

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohsin Khan has made a shocking statement on star Indian batter Virat Kohli, calling him 'zero' while comparing him to Pakistan batter Babar Azam.

He said that Kohli is nothing when compared to Babar Azam. The statement comes as a shocker as the Indian batter had slammed an unbeaten hundred against Pakistan in their 2025 Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

“First of all, let me tell you one thing. Virat Kohli is nothing compared to Babar Azam; Kohli is zero. We are not talking here about who is a better player and we are talking about Pakistan cricket. Which has been destroyed. There is no planning, no strategies, no merit, and there is no accountability at all. There is no accountability," he said on Ary News (via Hindustan Times).

Notably, Kohli has scored 133 runs in the ongoing Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Babar put up a rather poor display with the bat. While he did score a fifty against New Zealand, it was a slow knock which did not help the team win the game.

Babar ended the tournament with only 87 runs from two games as Pakistan were also knocked out from the group stage itself.

"He's not an opener" - Former Pakistan coach slams move to bat Babar Azam at the top

Meanwhile, Babar Azam's batting position has been a matter of heated debate as far as Pakistan cricket is concerned. Babar opened the batting for the hosts in the ongoing Champions Trophy, despite his original batting position being at No. 3.

Former Pakistan coach Intikhab Alam expressed his dissent with the management over asking Babar to open the batting.

“Why on earth will you send him to No. 1? He’s not an opener. No. 3 is the backbone of a batting lineup, and your best bet should come in that position, and he should have been told by the coaches to stay there for the entire duration and get a century. If he got you a hundred and someone else chipped in with 50 or 60-odd, you’d have nearly 300 runs on the board, and that’s how you should be playing," he said (via Hindustan Times).

He further added it was a bad call and also said that Babar Azam himself should have refused to open the batting and play at his original number.

"Even Babar should have refused to change his batting position. I don’t know who convinced him to open the innings. It was a bad decision,” Alam expressed.

