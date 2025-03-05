Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma, Afghanistan star becomes No. 1 all-rounder in ICC rankings during 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli and Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai had significant gains in the most recent ODI rankings released by the ICC today, March 5. Additionally, Omarzai becomes the number one ranked all-rounder in the format after his impressive showings in the tournament.

Ad

Afghanistan had an impressive 2025 Champions Trophy and one of the reasons for such a good showing in their tournament was the form of Omarzai. The 24-year-old scored 126 runs and picked up seven wickets, with Afghanistan finishing third in Group B above England. He rose to 296 points, his personal highest, and also dethroned Mohammad Nabi to become the number 1 ODI all-rounder.

Virat Kohli also made a significant jump in the rankings, with the 36-year-old going past Rohit Sharma after his knock of 84 runs off 98 deliveries against Australia that helped India to get into the final for the third straight time. He rose from the fifth rank to the fourth while skipper Rohit Sharma fell two places from third to fifth.

Ad

Trending

His partner, Shubman Gill, continues to hold onto his number one ranking in the format.

India advanced into the final for the third straight time after beating Australia in the semi-finals of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

India made it to the final for the third straight time and for the fifth time overall in the Champions Trophy after beating Australia by four wickets in the semi-finals. Chasing 265 for a win, India managed to chase the total down with 11 deliveries to spare, thanks to contributions from Virat Kohli (84 off 98), Shreyas Iyer (45 off 62) and KL Rahul (42 off 34).

Earlier, Australia won the toss and chose to bat first, managing 264 on the board. Steve Smith (73 off 96) and Alex Carey (61 off 57) were the top contributors with the bat in hand for Australia. Mohammed Shami (3/48) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/49) starred for India with the ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news