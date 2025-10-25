Virat Kohli overtakes Sri Lankan legend to go second on ODI run-getters list during AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli achieved a massive landmark during the third ODI between India and Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The right-handed batter eclipsed former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara for the second-highest runs in the 50-over format. The 36-year-old breached Sangakkara by scoring his 54th run in his 293rd innings (305th ODI).

Kohli needed 87 fewer innings than the Sri Lankan to achieve the massive record. The Delhi batter achieved the milestone as he took a single off Cooper Connolly in the 32nd over.

Most runs in ODI cricket

Sachin Tendulkar – 18426 runs in 452 innings

Kumar Sangakkara – 14,234 runs in 380 innings

Virat Kohli – 14,235* runs and counting in 293 innings

Among the trio, Kohi holds the record for most centuries (51) in the One Day format. Tendulkar is second with 49 tons.

While Kohli replaced Sangakkara in ODIs for the second position, he is still behind him in overall runs in international cricket.

Most runs in international cricket

Tendulkar – 34,357 runs in 664 matches

Sangakkara – 28,016 in 594 games

Kohli – 27,599 and counting in 552 matches*

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma share a 100-plus partnership to help India dominate Australia in the 3rd ODI

A clinical batting display from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma helped India stay on top of Australia in the third ODI. The duo have put on a century partnership for the second wicket. Rohit, in particular, smashed his consecutive half-century in the series.

At the time of writing, India were 186/3 after 31.3 overs.

Batting first, the Aussies were bundled out for 236 in 46.4 overs. Matt Renshaw top-scored with 56 runs off 58 balls, while skipper Mitchell Marsh scored 41 off 50 deliveries. Travis Head, Alex Carey, and Cooper Connolly chipped in with their 20s.

Harshit Rana starred with the ball for the Men in Blue, returning with figures of 4/39, while Washington Sundar bagged two wickets. Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel scalped one wicket apiece.

The two teams will next be in action in a five-match T20I series, beginning in Canberra on October 29.

Follow the AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI live score and updates here.

