Virat Kohli plays a fun football game with Delhi teammates ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match vs Railways [Watch]

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli is all set to play for Delhi in their upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways. The contest will commence on January 30 (Thursday) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kohli is returning to India's premier domestic red-ball tournament after a long hiatus of 12 years. Several international cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant already played the previous round of Ranji Trophy matches.

Kohli recently joined his state team squad in Delhi to begin preparation for the upcoming match. The 36-year-old was spotted indulging in team bonding activities on Tuesday, playing fun football games.

An X user gave a glimpse of it by sharing a couple of videos on the social media platform.

"It is a great experience for our junior players" - DDCA Secretary on Virat Kohli's participation in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma recently opined that the young players in the Delhi squad will benefit from playing alongside Virat Kohli. He pointed out that most of them have never had a chance to play with Kohli and will get to learn a lot from this opportunity.

Speaking to PTI, Ashok Sharma said:

"Obviously, it is a great experience for our junior players as they will get to share the dressing room with Virat. If you look at our team, only Navdeep Saini has played alongside Virat in the IPL and for India. In fact, none of the players in the team have played with Virat in the Ranji Trophy. They can learn a lot by watching him."

On the arrangements for the match, the DDCA secretary added:

"Gate Nos. 7, 15, and 16 will be open to the public. We will arrange for drinking water, and the toilets will be clean and hygienic. Come and enjoy the match. Of course, there will be security checks before allowing the public to enter."

Virat Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in 2012 during Delhi's clash against Uttar Pradesh. He scored 14 and 42 runs across the two innings of the contest.

