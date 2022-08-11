Virat Kohli record in Asia Cup: How many centuries has Kohli scored in Asia Cup matches?

Virat Kohli will return to the field on August 28 to play the 100th T20I of his career against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. It will also be defending champions India's first match of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

India have dominated the Asia Cup since the tournament's inception. Till date, the Men in Blue have won the competition seven times.

Interestingly, Kohli did not play in the previous edition of the Asia Cup, which took place in 2018.

Rohit Sharma led the Indian side in his absence and guided them to the championship in the United Arab Emirates. Now that Virat is back in the squad for this year's Asia Cup, India will enter the tournament with a stronger squad.

Ahead of the mega event, here's a look at Virat's stats from his previous appearances at the Asia Cup.

What is Virat Kohli's batting average in Asia Cup?

Kohli made his Asia Cup debut in 2010. He featured in the Indian squad as a player in the 2010, 2012 and 2016 editions of the event, while in 2014, he captained the Men in Blue.

He has played 16 matches in the Asia Cup so far, amassing 766 runs in 14 innings. His batting average in the competition is 63.83, while his strike rate is just below 100. Notably, Kohli has smashed three centuries and two fifties in Asia Cup.

Back in 2012, Virat played the best knock of his ODI career against Pakistan at this event. He scored 183 runs and helped the Men in Blue pull off a memorable run-chase.

Speaking of his numbers in T20I matches at the Asia Cup, Virat has scored 153 runs in five games, with his batting average being 76.50.

