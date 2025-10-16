Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma bat together in the nets ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen batting side by side in adjacent nets ahead of the first ODI against Australia on Thursday, October 16. The three-match series is set to begin on Sunday, October 19, at the Optus Stadium in Perth.The Indian players departed from Delhi on the morning of Wednesday, October 15, while the support staff, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, left later in the evening. Ahead of the much-anticipated series marking the return of both Kohli and Rohit, India held their first practice session on Thursday, where the legendary duo batted together in the nets.Watch the video here: [Via: RevSportz]Meanwhile, Team India will be led by Shubman Gill, marking the 26-year-old’s first assignment as ODI captain after taking over from Rohit. Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain, while the squad also features the return of Mohammed Siraj.Here’s India’s full squad for the three-match series: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.How have Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fared against Australia in ODIs?Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in the spotlight against Australia, marking the duo’s first international appearance since India’s 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.In ODIs against Australia, Kohli has played 50 matches, scoring 2,451 runs at an impressive average of 54.46, which includes 15 half-centuries and eight centuries. Overall, the Delhi-born batter has featured in 302 ODIs, amassing 14,181 runs at a stellar average of 57.88, with 74 fifties and 51 hundreds to his name.Meanwhile, Rohit has played 46 ODIs against the Aussies, accumulating 2,407 runs at an outstanding average of 57.30, including nine fifties and eight centuries. In total, the former Indian skipper has represented the country in 273 ODIs, scoring 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76, with 58 fifties and 32 hundreds.