Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma bat together in the nets ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 16, 2025 16:39 IST
India v Ireland - ICC Men
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Source: Getty)

Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen batting side by side in adjacent nets ahead of the first ODI against Australia on Thursday, October 16. The three-match series is set to begin on Sunday, October 19, at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The Indian players departed from Delhi on the morning of Wednesday, October 15, while the support staff, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, left later in the evening. Ahead of the much-anticipated series marking the return of both Kohli and Rohit, India held their first practice session on Thursday, where the legendary duo batted together in the nets.

Watch the video here: [Via: RevSportz]

Meanwhile, Team India will be led by Shubman Gill, marking the 26-year-old’s first assignment as ODI captain after taking over from Rohit. Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain, while the squad also features the return of Mohammed Siraj.

Here’s India’s full squad for the three-match series: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

How have Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fared against Australia in ODIs?

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in the spotlight against Australia, marking the duo’s first international appearance since India’s 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.

In ODIs against Australia, Kohli has played 50 matches, scoring 2,451 runs at an impressive average of 54.46, which includes 15 half-centuries and eight centuries. Overall, the Delhi-born batter has featured in 302 ODIs, amassing 14,181 runs at a stellar average of 57.88, with 74 fifties and 51 hundreds to his name.

Meanwhile, Rohit has played 46 ODIs against the Aussies, accumulating 2,407 runs at an outstanding average of 57.30, including nine fifties and eight centuries. In total, the former Indian skipper has represented the country in 273 ODIs, scoring 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76, with 58 fifties and 32 hundreds.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

More from Sportskeeda
