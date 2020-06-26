Virat Kohli's adaptability is his biggest strength, says Vikram Rathour

Vikram Rathour lauded Virat Kohli's ability to adapt to various match situations and game formats.

Rathour also hailed the Indian captain for his unflinching commitment and desire to improve.

Virat Kohli is arguably India's best batsman across all formats. The best thing about Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the way he is committed to the game of cricket and adapts according to different situations, said India's batting coach Vikram Rathour.

During a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Vikram Rathour also said that the Delhi batsman has worked very hard to reach that level and then perform consistently in order to be regarded as one ofs the best players in the world.

"For me, the best thing about Virat Kohli is his commitment to the game. He wants to be the best player in the world and he works hard for that. He puts in the hard yards, and he is the hardest working cricketer that I have seen. Other than that I believe his adaptability is his biggest strength."

Rathour continued by saying that Virat Kohli can play according to a match situation and does not have a rigid game-plan.

"He is not a one dimensional player, he can change his game as and when required. He plays every format differently and that has been one of his greatest strengths."

Virat Kohli can play the way he wants to: Vikram Rathour

Virat Kohli

Vikram Rathour said that the one aspect about Virat Kohli that impresses the most is his ability to adapt to different requirements in the different formats of the game. He has the ability to hit the big shots at will and also has the ability to play a long Test innings without hitting the ball in the air.

Rathour recalled the way Virat Kohli played in the 2016 IPL, where he scored four hundreds and amassed a total of 973 runs in the competition that season. The very next assignment for Virat Kohli after the 2016 IPL was an away Test series to the West Indies.

In the very first game of that series, Virat Kohli hit a double hundred without hitting the ball in the air during the entirety of his innings, which is a hallmark of a great player, said Rathour.

"One of the best example in which I saw was in the 2016 IPL where he scored four hundreds and hit 40 odd sixes. He was going through a great patch of form and after that we had a tour to the West Indies. After playing like that for two months in the IPL, he goes to the West Indies and in the first match he scores a double hundred without hitting a single ball in the air."

Rathour concluded by saying that Virat Kohli's ability to adapt to various match situations and game formats is one of his standout attributes, something that not many cricketers are able to do.

"So that kind of change to bring into your batting because you are playing a different format, not many cricketers can do that. With Virat Kohli, I think he can play the way he wants to play. He can play according to different situations and that I think is his biggest strength."