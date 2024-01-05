Virat Kohli’s Bhangra pose goes viral after India’s historic Test win over South Africa in Cape Town

Apart from batting, Virat Kohli loves entertaining fans with his antics. He was in his element after Team India’s historic Test win over South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday. At the post-match photo session, Kohli was seen doing the Bhangra pose and enjoying himself as usual.

India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the second Test of the two-match series in Cape Town in what was the shortest Test ever, lasting only 642 balls. With the win, India became the first Asian side to register a Test win in Cape Town in a match that lasted barely four and a half sessions.

The two-match Test series was squared as South Africa had won the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs. After the second Test in Cape Town, which marked the last international appearance of Dean Elgar, both India and South Africa jointly posed with the series trophy.

Kohli hinted that he was about to break into a dance by holding his Bhangra pose for a few seconds. He continued having a bit of fun before settling down and posing for pictures with his teammates.

South Africa won the toss and batted first in the Cape Town Test, a decision which backfired big time. The entire Proteas batting unit was bowled out for 55 in 23.2 overs as Mohammed Siraj starred with 6/15 in nine overs.

India responded with 153. They were well-placed for a big lead at 153/4 before a sensational collapse that saw them lose six wickets for no runs in 11 balls. Jasprit Bumrah, however, claimed 6/61 in India’s second innings as the Proteas were bowled out for 176 in 36.5 overs. The visitors chased down the target of 79 in 12 overs to create history.

Kohli was India’s leading run-getter in the Test series

Kohli was India’s most consistent batter in the two-match Test series against South Africa. He was the leading run-getter for the side, scoring 172 runs in four innings at an average of 43.

The 35-year-old scored a sublime 38 in the first innings of the Centurion Test and followed it up with a fighting 76 even as India lost the match by an innings margin.

He scored a crucial 46 in the first innings in Cape Town on an extremely challenging batting surface before being caught down leg for 12 in the second innings.

