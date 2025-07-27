Virat Kohli's brother takes scathing dig at Team India's bowlers amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, expressed concern over the side's current bowling attack in Test cricket. His comments came amid the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at Old Trafford, Manchester.

England registered an imposing 669-run total in response to India's first innings total of 358, taking a massive 311-run lead. Vikas reacted to the bowling performance by suggesting that the team had a bowling attack in the recent past which was capable of taking 20 wickets in a Test.

Vikas wrote on the social media platform Threads:

"NOT LONG AGO.... We had a test team... where our bowlers use to take 20 wickets....."

Screenshot of Vikas Kohli's post on Threads.

Joe Root (150 off 248 balls) and captain Ben Stokes (141 off 198 balls) shone with the bat for England in the team's first innings, slamming stunning centuries. The home team's top order batters also did a commendable job, with Ben Duckett (94 off 100 balls), Zak Crawley (84 off 113 balls) and Ollie Pope (71 off 128 balls) chipping in with impactful knocks.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets, while speedster Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Washington Sundar claimed two scalps apiece. India trail 1-2 in the five-match series, making the ongoing fixture a do-or-die for the visitors.

"There was never a flat-looking Indian team" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli's memorable Test captaincy sting

During the ongoing Test, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recalled Virat Kohli's stint as the Test skipper. He opened that while the ace batter's playing XI didn't always get a unanimous approval, the team never looked "flat" under his leadership.

He pointed out that during the era, it never looked like India were playing catch-up. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"You've got to remember Virat Kohli as captain. Tactically and when he picked his playing XI, he may not have been best - people may not have agreed with it. But, there was never a flat looking Indian team even when they were catching up with the opposition. They made sure that the spirit was there.

"I don't say that this Indian team looked flat. These were difficult conditions, but Rishabh Pant makes a difference being on the field and Shubman Gill hasn't had his company on the field for a while."

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year in May. He continues to be India's most successful skipper in red-ball cricket, with 40 wins from 68 matches.

