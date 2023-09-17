Virat Kohli's gloves from 82* against Pakistan in T20 WC 2022 sold for ₹3.2 lakh in Chappell's charity dinner

The gloves that Virat Kohli wore during his majestic 82-run knock against Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup have been sold for approximately ₹3.2 lakh ($5,750). The gloves were auctioned in the Chappell Foundation's sixth annual dinner on September 13 in Sydney.

Former India coach Greg Chappell and Australian businessman Darshak Mehta co-founded the Chappell Foundation. The foundation raises funds for the homeless young people in Australia. Its goal is to provide shelter, care, education, training, and a better future for the homeless young people in Australia.

Virat Kohli donated his gloves to the foundation after his incredible knock at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. There was a lot of interest for the gloves at the auction. Harv Kler eventually submitted the winning bid worth $5,750.

"Harv Kler won a spirited bidding contest with two other Indian-Australian businessmen for the gloves the great batsman donated to the Foundation after his slashing MCG innings," a release from The Chappell Foundation stated.

Darshak Mehta stated that the Annual Dinner was the best one organized by The Chappell Foundation in terms of funds raised. The Foundation has raised more than $5 million since 2017. Former Australian cricketers Brett Lee, Michael Bevan, Peter Nevill, Phil Emery, Geoff Lawson, Greg Dyer, Trevor, and Ian Chapell were also present at the SCG for the Annual Dinner.

Virat Kohli helped India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets at the MCG last year

Virat Kohli played an innings of a lifetime during the Super 12 match against Pakistan at last year's T20 World Cup in Australia. He came out to bat when the team's score was 7/1 in a run-chase of 160. India soon slumped to 31/4 in the seventh over.

Kohli then joined hands with Hardik Pandya to bring India back into the contest. Eventually, Ravichandran Ashwin scored the winning run for the Men in Blue.