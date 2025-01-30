Virat Kohli's 'have you eaten' gesture to crowd on Day 1 of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match goes viral [Watch]

Fans gathered in huge numbers to watch Virat Kohli on the opening day (Thursday, January 30), of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture between Delhi and Railways in Delhi. As Delhi opted to bowl first, the massive crowd gathered could not see Virat Kohli bat.

However, the former Indian captain ensured the energy in the stadium was high throughout with multiple gestures to the crowd.

One such gesture has gone viral on social media as Kohli engaged two sections of the crowd in a contest of who could cheer the loudest. He first raised his hand towards the crowd to his right while fielding in the slip cordon. As the crowd burst into a roar, he asked them to stop.

Kohli then asked the other section of the crowd to cheer by raising his hands towards them. In the end, he made a thumbs-up gesture towards the crowd on his right, declaring them as winners.

The star Indian batter then turned towards the section of the crowd to his left and made a 'have you eaten' gesture to indicate that they were comparatively low on energy.

Watch the video of the gesture that has gone viral, posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Virat Kohli to bat on Day 2 as Delhi dominate proceedings on opening day

Home captain Ayush Badoni won the toss and asked Railways to bat first in their final group stage match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. They bowled Railways out for just 241 runs in the first innings despite half-centuries from Upendra Yadav and Karn Sharma.

Navdeep Saini (3), Sumit Mathur (3), Siddhant Sharma (2), and Money Grewal (2) were among the wickets for Delhi. In response, the hosts got to 41/1 at the close of play and trail by 200 runs.

As they lost just one wicket, Virat Kohli did not walk out to bat on the opening day, much to the disappointment of the jam-packed stadium. However, it is expected that he will walk out to bat as the game progresses on Day 2.

With Sanat Sangwan (9*) and Yash Dhull (17*) batting, Kohli is expected to walk in at No. 4 as soon as a wicket falls on Day 2.

