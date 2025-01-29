Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match: Where to watch Delhi vs Railways and live-streaming details in India

Virat Kohli will play his first match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 from January 30 onwards. He will turn up for his home side Delhi against the Railways team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The match will begin at 9.30 am IST. This game marks Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy for the first time in almost 13 years. His last appearance came back in the 2012/13 season against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

Kohli could not impress much with the willow in the last four matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 matches against Australia.

Hence, he has made his return to the domestic arena to improve his red-ball game. Before Kohli's comeback match begins in Ranji Trophy 2024-25, here's a look at the live streaming details for this game.

Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy 2024/25 match TV channel and live streaming details

The match between Delhi and Railways is scheduled to happen from January 30 to February 2, with the start time being 9.30 am IST for all the days. JioCinema will stream the matches live to the audience in India. Users can watch the match live on the JioCinema website or application.

Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD will broadcast the match live on TV. English and Hindi commentary will be available for the game. The cost to subscribe to Sports 18 1 or Sports18 1 HD is ₹19 per month. The channels are available on the leading DTH platforms in India. Here is the full telecast channel list for the Delhi vs Railways match in Ranji Trophy 2024-25:

TV: Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD.

Live streaming: JioCinema.

It will be interesting to see how Kohli performs in his Ranji Trophy return. DDCA has reportedly made arrangements to host 10,000 fans for free at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the match between Delhi and Railways.

