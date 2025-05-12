Virat Kohli’s sister pens emotional note as he announces Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series [In Picture]

Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra penned an emotional note for her brother after he announced retirement from Test cricket. Bhawna wrote that Virat's journey was special and made the family's heart swell with pride and respect.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra has always supported her brother Virat Kohli in his journey. She always puts up special posts for Virat whenever he achieves something on the cricket field.

On Monday, May 12, Virat stunned the cricket world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. Many fans felt that Virat could have continued for a couple more years.

Reacting to his retirement announcement, Virat's sister wrote on Instagram:

"A journey to be proud, A journey of hard work ,emotions ,hard times and lots of appreciation, A journey which makes all our hearts swell with pride and respect , You truly deserve all the adulation and admiration ! GOD BLESS YOU. WE LOVE YOU."

Bhawna's post has gone viral on Instagram, receiving close to 20,000 likes in just four hours. The post has received more than 400 comments as well. Bhawna shared a picture of Virat celebrating his century against West Indies away from home in 2024.

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also shared a special Instagram post

Virat's wife Anushka Sharma posted a picture with him clicked after the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and mentioned in the caption that she always imagined Virat would say goodbye to cricket in whites. Anushka wrote:

"Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye."

Anushka Sharma regularly attended India's Test matches when Virat was the captain. She was also present in Mohali when Virat played his 100th Test match for India. Her post has received 5 million likes already.

