Virat Kohli signs autographs as excited fans queue up outside Optus Stadium ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Team India batting star Virat Kohli had a sea of fans waiting for his autograph outside the Optus Stadium in Perth during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against Australia on Sunday, October 19. The right-handed batter was in his training gear and signed autographs for the fans after practice.The 36-year-old will mark his international return during the first of the three ODIs against Australia on Sunday in Perth. He last played for Team India during the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. The venues for all three matches are expected to be packed.Watch the below video:It is likely the legendary cricketer's last tour of Australia, and thus, the former Indian captain will be keen to make an impact. The prolific right-hander has an impressive ODI recrod Down Under, aggregating 1327 runs in 29 matches at 51.03, including five centuries. Kohli also had a good time as captain during the 2019 leg, becoming the only Indian skipper to win a bilateral ODI series against Australia Down Under.&quot;Whenever I have a doubt about anything, I go to them&quot; - Shubman Gill on Virat Kohli and Rohit SharmaShubman Gil.. (Image Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who will be the ODI captain for the very first time, said both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma use their wealth of experience with him. While speaking to the reporters on Saturday in Perth, Gill said (as quoted by Cricbuzz):&quot;I have a very good relationship with both Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai. Whenever I have a doubt about anything, I go to them, take their suggestions, seek their advice, and they never hesitate to tell me anything. See, I think that's the real wealth of experience.&quot;Gill will have some big shoes to fill, given Rohit Sharma's record as an ODI skipper. Rohit, who will continue to open the innings, won 42 out of 56 ODI matches during his tenure as captain.