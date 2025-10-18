Virat Kohli signs autographs as excited fans queue up outside Optus Stadium ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 18, 2025 20:39 IST
Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli had a sea of fans waiting for his autograph outside the Optus Stadium in Perth during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against Australia on Sunday, October 19. The right-handed batter was in his training gear and signed autographs for the fans after practice.

Ad

The 36-year-old will mark his international return during the first of the three ODIs against Australia on Sunday in Perth. He last played for Team India during the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. The venues for all three matches are expected to be packed.

Watch the below video:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It is likely the legendary cricketer's last tour of Australia, and thus, the former Indian captain will be keen to make an impact. The prolific right-hander has an impressive ODI recrod Down Under, aggregating 1327 runs in 29 matches at 51.03, including five centuries. Kohli also had a good time as captain during the 2019 leg, becoming the only Indian skipper to win a bilateral ODI series against Australia Down Under.

"Whenever I have a doubt about anything, I go to them" - Shubman Gill on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gil.. (Image Credits: Getty)
Shubman Gil.. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who will be the ODI captain for the very first time, said both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma use their wealth of experience with him. While speaking to the reporters on Saturday in Perth, Gill said (as quoted by Cricbuzz):

Ad
"I have a very good relationship with both Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai. Whenever I have a doubt about anything, I go to them, take their suggestions, seek their advice, and they never hesitate to tell me anything. See, I think that's the real wealth of experience."

Gill will have some big shoes to fill, given Rohit Sharma's record as an ODI skipper. Rohit, who will continue to open the innings, won 42 out of 56 ODI matches during his tenure as captain.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications