Virat Kohli wafts at a wide one and falls for a duck to a terrific catch in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli endured a disappointing outing on his return to international cricket, falling for a duck in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia. The game is being played on Sunday, October 19, at the Optus Stadium in Perth.The dismissal came on the first ball of the seventh over of India’s innings. Mitchell Starc bowled a full delivery outside off stump. Kohli tried to play it away from his body but only got a thick outside edge, as Cooper Connolly dived to his left at backward point to take a stunning catch.Watch the video of the dismissal here:The 36-year-old fell for an eight-ball duck, leaving India in a precarious position at 21/2 after 6.1 overs.Shubman Gill follows Virat Kohli as India lose 3 wickets inside the powerplay in the 1st ODI against AustraliaAustralia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field, inviting India to bat first. It didn’t take long for the hosts to make an early inroad, as Josh Hazlewood dismissed former India skipper Rohit Sharma in the fourth over. The opening batter fell for eight off 14 balls.Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also failed to make an impact, falling for a duck to Mitchell Starc, who claimed his first wicket of the match. Playing his debut game as ODI captain, Shubman Gill too could not live up to expectations, departing for 10 off 18 balls as India found themselves struggling at 25/3 after 8.1 overs.At the time of writing, the visitors were 25/3 after 8.5 overs, with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (2) and Axar Patel (0) at the crease, as play was halted due to rain.Playing XI of both sides:India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Josh Hazlewood.