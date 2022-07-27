Virender Sehwag to Dale Steyn: List of all cricketers who'll play in Legends League T20 2022

Legends League T20 2022 is scheduled for September and October this year. After a successful tri-series in Oman earlier this year, the organisers have decided to expand LLC T20 ahead of the second season.

Four franchises will compete in the second edition of Legends League T20, featuring retired players from across the world. So far, 53 players have confirmed their participation for the second season. Here's the full list:

Which retired players will play in Legends League T20 Cricket?

Here's a country-wise list of retired players who are confirmed to play in this year's LLC T20 tournament.

India - Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Reetinder Sodhi, Pragyan Ojha, Ashok Dinda, Parthiv Patel, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pravin Tambe, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Sreesanth.

Ireland - Kevin O'Brien.

Pakistan - Misbah-ul-Haq.

New Zealand - Ross Taylor, Ian Butler, Mitchell McCelnaghan.

South Africa - Morne Morkel, Lance Klusener, Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn, Jonty Rhodes, Albie Morkel.

Sri Lanka - Chaminda Vaas, Dhamikka Prasad, Farveez Maharoof, Upul Chandana, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Thisara Perera, Ajantha Mendis, Dilhara Fernando, Muttiah Muralitharan.

Zimbabwe - Chris Mpofu, Elton Chigumbura.

Nepal - Paras Khadka.

England - Ravi Bopara, Matt Prior, Chris Tremlett, Eoin Morgan, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar.

Australia - Shane Watson, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee.

Afghanistan - Asghar Afghan.

Will Sourav Ganguly play in Legends League?

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was announced as one of the players for the upcoming season of Legends League. However, he instantly denied the claims and told PTI:

"I am not a part of any Legends League. The news is not true."

LLC T20 season two will be played in India. The schedule and list of venues for the tournament are awaited.

