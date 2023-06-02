Vitality T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 10 of the league?

The tenth day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw three games played. In the first game, Derbyshire faced Leicestershire in a thriller of a contest. The game went down to the wire and Derbyshire managed to hold their nerves to win it by two runs.

Essex beat Sussex comprehensively in Hove to make it two wins in a row. Yorkshire and Lancashire faced each other in a high-scoring affair where Yorkshire emerged victorious by 15 runs to grab their second win in the competition.

Have a look at how the international players fared on the tenth day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Haider Ali (Derbyshire) – 10 (9)

Mark Watt (Derbyshire) – 1/26 (4)

Zaman Khan (Derbyshire) – 0/36 (4)

Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire) – 59* (38) & 1/16 (2)

Wiaan Mulder (Leicestershire) – 12 (7) & 0/34 (3)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire) – 28* (14) & 2/20 (4)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Leicestershire) – 0/42 (4)

Adam Lyth (Yorkshire) – 32 (23)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire) – 83 (50)

Shan Masood (Yorkshire) – 15 (10)

David Wiese (Yorkshire) – 2 (2) & 2/31 (4)

Dominic Bess (Yorkshire) – 1/19 (2)

Philip Salt (Lancashire) – 16 (17)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) – 1 (2)

Daryl Mitchell (Lancashire) – 21 (18) & 2/33 (4)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire) – 15 (17) & 1/22 (3)

Colin de Grandhomme (Lancashire) – 12 (12) & 3/24 (4)

Luke Wood (Lancashire) – 24* (10) & 0/55 (4)

Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire) – 0/14 (1)

Daniel Lawrence (Essex) – 19 (10) & 1/15 (2)

Daniel Sams (Essex) – 8 (7) & 1/19 (3.4)

Simon Harmer (Essex) – 21* (17) & 4/28 (4)

Shane Snater (Essex) – 0/11 (1)

Ravi Bopara (Sussex) – 1 (3) & 0/27 (3)

Shadab Khan (Sussex) – 0 (1) & 3/28 (4)

George Garton (Sussex) – 7 (5) & 1/17 (2)

Tymal Mills (Sussex) – 2 (3) & 2/32 (4)

