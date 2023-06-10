Vitality T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 17 of the league?

There were eight games played on the 17th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. We witnessed some low-scoring thrillers whereas some were high-scoring affairs. There were plenty of brilliant individual performances and fans enjoyed their time at the different venues.

Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire, Warwickshire, and Leicestershire beat their respective opponents in the North Group fixtures. In South Group games, we saw Essex, Kent, Somerset, and Surrey emerge victorious.

On that note, here is a look at how the international stars fared on the 17th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Haider Ali (Derbyshire) – 42 (37)

Mark Watt (Derbyshire) – 1/37 (4)

Zaman Khan (Derbyshire) – 2/34 (3.2)

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire) – 35 (30)

Colin Munro (Nottinghamshire) – 1 (4)

Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire) – 28 (25) & 1/28 (4)

Shaheen Afridi (Nottinghamshire) – 14 (7) & 2/37 (4)

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire) – 2/23 (4)

Daniel Sams (Essex) – 30 (20) & 2/27 (3)

Simon Harmer (Essex) – 5 (5) & 1/32 (4)

Shane Snater (Essex) – 1 (1) & 1/26 (3)

Colin Ingram (Glamorgan) – 48 (21)

Timm van der Gugten (Glamorgan) – 1* (1) & 1/64 (4)

Ruaidhri Smith (Glamorgan) – 0 (1) & 3/33 (4)

Adam Lyth (Yorkshire) – 2 (5)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire) – 79 (48)

Shan Masood (Yorkshire) – 4 (3)

David Wiese (Yorkshire) – 15 (7) & 1/40 (4)

Dominic Bess (Yorkshire) – 0/36 (4)

Michael Bracewell (Worcestershire) – 11 (7)

Mitchell Santner (Worcestershire) – 27 (22) & 1/40 (4)

Patrick Brown (Worcestershire) – 0/56 (4)

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire) – 12 (9) & 3/16 (4)

Glenn Maxwell (Warwickshire) – 15 (9) & 1/19 (4)

Hasan Ali (Warwickshire) – 2 (3) & 1/23 (3)

Danny Briggs (Warwickshire) – 5 (6) & 1/21 (4)

Chris Lynn (Northamptonshire) – 1 (3)

David Willey (Northamptonshire) – 2 (8) & 1/16 (2)

Andrew Tye (Northamptonshire) – 28* (22) & 2/9 (1.5)

Alex Lees (Durham) – 13 (13)

Michael Jones (Durham) – 11 (10)

Ashton Turner (Durham) – 60* (38) & 0/13 (1)

Bas de Leede (Durham) – 21* (14)

Wayne Parnell (Durham) – 2/36 (4)

Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire) – 8 (10) & 0/23 (3)

Wiaan Mulder (Leicestershire) – 2* (4)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire) – 0/37 (4)

Ben McDermott (Hampshire) – 57 (30)

James Vince (Hampshire) – 0 (1)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire) – 25* (17) & 0/33 (4)

Nathan Ellis (Hampshire) – 0* (1) & 2/29 (4)

Mason Crane (Hampshire) – 1/35 (4)

Joe Denly (Kent) – 41 (29) & 0/10 (1)

Sam Billings (Kent) – 13 (10)

George Linde (Kent) – 0/30 (3)

Grant Stewart (Kent) – 2/39 (4)

Kane Richardson (Kent) – 1/31 (4)

Fred Klaassen (Kent) – 2/31 (4)

Tom Banton (Somerset) – 26 (26)

Lewis Gregory (Somerset) – 30* (13) & 0/14 (2)

Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset) – 3/25 (4)

Craig Overton (Somerset) – 1/34 (3)

Josh Davey (Somerset) – 3/26 (3)

James Bracey (Gloucestershire) – 2 (5)

Zafar Gohar (Gloucestershire) – 2 (4) & 2/44 (4)

David Payne (Gloucestershire) – 7 (12) & 0/25 (4)

Will Jacks (Surrey) – 5 (4) & 2/29 (3)

Sam Curran (Surrey) – 68 (35) & 0/12 (1)

Jamie Overton (Surrey) – 24 (11)

Tom Curran (Surrey) – 29 (9)

Sean Abbott (Surrey) – 16* (8) & 0/9 (1)

Sunil Narine (Surrey) – 8* (4) & 3/12 (2.5)

Chris Jordan (Surrey) – 0/11 (1)

Ravi Bopara (Sussex) – 1 (5) & 0/20 (2)

Shadab Khan (Sussex) – 9 (7) & 1/43 (3)

Tymal Mills (Sussex) – 4 (2) & 2/50 (4)

