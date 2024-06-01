Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kent vs Middlesex, Match 13

On Friday, May 31, eight Vitality T20 matches were scheduled across eight different venues.

Northamptonshire defeated Nottinghamshire and moved from the third position to the top of the North Group points table. They have now won their both games.

Leicestershire crushed Yorkshire in their opening game by seven wickets and secured the second position in the points table with an NRR of +3.391. On the other hand, Yorkshire descended from second to fifth spot.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire beat Durham by six wickets and claimed the fourth position. Lancashire lost to Worcestershire in their second game by five wickets and occupied the fifth spot in the North Group points table.

Derbyshire, Durham, and Nottinghamshire hold the remaining three spots with the hope of clinching their first win in their upcoming games.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 - North Group Points Table Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Northamptonshire 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.7 2 Leicestershire 1 1 0 0 0 2 3.391 3 Lancashire 2 1 1 0 0 2 2.497 4 Warwickshire 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.445 5 Yorkshire 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.56 6 Worcestershire 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.71 7 Derbyshire 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.05 8 Durham 2 0 2 0 0 0 -3.09 9 Nottinghamshire 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.075

In the South Group, Surrey ascended from second to the top spot with two back-to-back wins. Kent and Somerset occupy the second and third ranks with one win each.

Despite their loss to Sussex, Gloucestershire are in the fourth position with +0.626 NRR and one win. Sussex, ranked below Gloucestershire, have an NRR of 0.05.

Hampshire, Glamorgan, Essex, and Middlesex hold the remaining positions, all with zero wins. Essex have lost both of their two matches.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 - South Group Points Table Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Surrey 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.654 2 Kent 1 1 0 0 0 2 4.9 3 Somerset 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.628 4 Gloucestershire 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.626 5 Sussex 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.05 6 Hampshire 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.331 7 Glamorgan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.95 8 Essex 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.023 9 Middlesex 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.9

Lancashire and Worcestershire played the first game on day two where the latter won by five wickets. Lancashire had set a challenging 170-run target where skipper Steven Croft scored an unbeaten fifty. However, Worcestershire achieved the mark with three balls to spare.

Leicestershire had beaten Yorkshire by seven wickets in the second North Group stage of the day. Bowling first, they restricted Yorkshire to 151, thanks to Josh Hull’s three-wicket haul. In reply, Leicestershire reached the target in just 14.1 overs courtesy of Soloman Budinger’s 22-ball fifty.

Northamptonshire registered their second consecutive win over Nottinghamshire by eight wickets. They elected to field first and bowled out Nottinghamshire to 154 where George Scrimshaw and Freddie Heldreich chipped in three wickets each. Matthew Breetzke (51*) and captain David Willey (79) then dominated the opposition bowlers, achieving the target within 14 overs.

Durham and Warwickshire faced off in a low-scoring thriller, where Durham was dismissed for 101 in 18.1 overs. However, Warwickshire managed to chase down the target in 16.1 overs for the loss of four wickets.

The defending champions, Somerset defeated Essex in their first game at County Ground in Taunton. Dean Elgar’s 51-ball 77-run knock helped Essex post 193 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets. However, Tom Abell’s 55 off 36 and all-round performance from Somerset skipper Lewis Gregory (44) helped them chase the target in 19.1 overs.

Glamorgan and Surrey met in the eighth game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2024 where the latter won by 19 runs. Surrey posted a 201-run target with the help of a notable 38-ball 76-run knock from Jamie Smith, featuring eight sixes.

In reply, Glamorgan managed to score 181 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Colin Ingram and Marnus Labuschagne scored half-centuries while Chris Cooke smashed an excellent 40-run unbeaten knock off just 15 deliveries.

Kent batted first and set a massive target for Middlesex, losing eight wickets in the process. Joe Denly top-scored for Kent with his 33-ball 56-run knock. Luke Hollman and Blake Cullen took three wickets each for Middlesex.

While chasing 206, Middlesex was bundled out at 107 in just 14.1 overs where Matthew Parkinson took a four-fer for Kent.

