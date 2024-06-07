Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Match 23

The Vitality T20 Blast witnessed a double-header between Middlesex vs Glamorgan and Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire on Thursday, June 6. Glamorgan recorded a three-wicket win in the South Group fixture while Worcestershire won by 20 runs in the North Group.

Lancashire and Warwickshire occupy the top two spots in the North Group with four points and a Net Run Rate of +2.632 and +1.323, respectively.

Yorkshire and Northamptonshire have won two out of three games and are currently sitting at the third and fourth positions with an NRR of +0.911 & +0.577, respectively.

Worcestershire secured their second win on Thursday and occupy the fifth spot with a negative NRR of -0.701.

Leicestershire and Derbyshire have won one game so far and hold the sixth and seventh positions. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire and Durham are yet to register their first win in Vitality T20 Blast 2024.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Tied N/R Net RR Points 1 Lancashire Lightning 3 2 1 0 0 +2.632 4 2 Birmingham Bears 2 2 0 0 0 +1.323 4 3 Yorkshire Vikings 3 2 1 0 0 +0.911 4 4 Northamptonshire Steelbacks 3 2 1 0 0 +0.577 4 5 Worcestershire Rapids 3 2 1 0 0 -0.701 4 6 Leicestershire Foxes 2 1 1 0 0 +1.288 2 7 Derbyshire Falcons 3 1 2 0 0 -0.825 2 8 Notts Outlaws 3 0 3 0 0 -1.708 0 9 Durham Cricket 2 0 2 0 0 -3.090 0

In the South Group, Surrey stand out as the only undefeated team, having won all three of their matches. Glamorgan hold the second position with four points from three matches. Kent and the remaining six teams have each secured one win, except Middlesex, who have suffered three consecutive losses.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Tied N/R Net RR Points 1 Surrey CCC 3 3 0 0 0 +1.382 6 2 Glamorgan 3 2 1 0 0 +0.424 4 3 Kent Spitfires 2 1 1 0 0 +2.396 2 4 Gloucestershire 2 1 1 0 0 +0.626 2 5 Hampshire Hawks 2 1 1 0 0 -0.105 2 6 Essex 3 1 2 0 0 -0.268 2 7 Sussex Sharks 2 1 1 0 0 -0.600 2 8 Somerset CCC 2 1 1 0 0 -1.164 2 9 Middlesex 3 0 3 0 0 -2.468 0

Worcestershire wins two in a row as Middlesex's losing streak hits three

Middlesex and Glamorgan met in the day's first game, where the latter won by three wickets. Batting first, Middlesex were bowled out for 173 with Martin Andersson (57) and skipper Stephen Eskinazi (48) being the top scorers. Timm van der Gugten and Mason Crane picked up three wickets for Glamorgan while Andy Gorvin took two.

In reply, Glamorgan captain Kiran Carlson’s 24-ball 54 backed by Sam Northeast’s 67 off 46 balls helped them achieve the target in 18.2 overs. Henry Brookes led the Middlesex bowling attack with three wickets.

In the next game, Worcestershire claimed their second win of the tournament against Nottinghamshire by 20 runs. They posted a 155-run target thanks to Adam Hose’s 36 off 37 and a late 51*-run knock from Nathan Smith, featuring five boundaries and two sixes. Olly Stone and Ben Lister took two wickets each for Nottinghamshire.

Worcestershire bowlers did a great job and restricted their opposition to 134/7. Tom Taylor secured two wickets while Hayden Walsh, Nathan Smith, and Adam Finch bowled economical overs and picked up a wicket each.

