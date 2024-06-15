Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Essex vs Sussex match (Updated) ft. Jamie Smith and Ben Green

Eight matches were played in the T20 Blast on Friday, June 14. In the first game of the day, Nottinghamshire secured a one-run win via the DLS method over Worcestershire. Batting first, Worcestershire posted 141/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Nottinghamshire were 100/3 in 15 overs when it started raining. However, it was enough to secure a narrow win.

In the second match, Yorkshire batted first and posted 145 in 19.5 overs. Daniel Briggs and Linott scalped three wickets apiece for Warwickshire, who finished the game in 18.1 overs with four wickets in hand. Sam Hain scored 53* runs off 40 balls.

Moving to the third match, Lancashire got bundled out for 162 runs in 18.5 overs. Scott Currie scalped a four-wicket haul. In reply, Leicestershire could only manage 137/9, losing the game by 25 runs.

The fourth game of the day between Surrey and Gloucestershire ended in a thrilling tie. Batting first, Gloucestershire scored 170/6, thanks to Webster's 40-run knock. In response, Surrey also posted 170, courtesy of Jason Roy's 55.

Delving into the details of the fifth game, it turned out to be a five-over-per-side contest due to rain. Somerset posted 55/6 in five overs while Kent could only score 46/5, thereby losing the game by 14 runs.

The game between Hampshire and Middlesex ended without a result due to persistent rain in Southampton. Middlesex, batting first and posted 113/8 in 16.5 overs before rain interrupted play.

In the seventh contest, Northamptonshire posted 193/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Breetzke's 94-run knock. In reply, Derbyshire managed 123/3 runs in 11 overs and won the contest by 24 runs via the DLS method.

In the last game of the day, Essex scored 178/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of Dean Elgar (54) and Michael Pepper (51). In reply, Essex sealed the deal in 15.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Opening batter Harrison Ward was the wrecker-in-chief with 68 runs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing T20 Blast 2024 season.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 BGF Green (SOM) 6 6 99 16.3 0 157 14 5/29 11.21 9.51 7.07 1 1 2 DA Payne (GLOUC) 5 5 120 20 1 128 12 4/24 10.66 6.4 10 1 0 3 TS Mills (SUSS) 5 5 120 20 0 145 11 4/25 13.18 7.25 10.9 2 0 4 PR Brown (DERBS) 6 6 131 21.5 0 200 11 3/17 18.18 9.16 11.9 0 0 5 MD Taylor (GLOUC) 4 4 90 15 0 103 10 4/22 10.3 6.86 9 1 0 6 MS Crane (GLAM) 4 4 90 15 0 108 10 4/25 10.8 7.2 9 1 0 7 TK Curran (SUR) 5 4 88 14.4 0 109 10 3/16 10.9 7.43 8.8 0 0 8 RP Meredith (SOM) 5 5 108 18 0 113 10 4/12 11.3 6.27 10.8 1 0 9 JB Lintott (BEARS) 5 5 96 16 0 119 10 3/15 11.9 7.43 9.6 0 0 10 Hasan Ali (BEARS) 5 5 97 16.1 0 153 10 3/20 15.3 9.46 9.7 0 0

Ben Green continues to lead the wicket-taking charts with 14 scalps from six innings. David Payne moved from the sixth to the second spot with 12 wickets. Tymal Mills retained his third spot with 11 wickets at an average of 13.18.

Pat Brown maintained his fourth position with 11 wickets at an average of 18.18. Matt Taylor ascended from the 14th to the fifth spot with 10 scalps at an average of 10.3. Mason Crane slid from the second to the sixth spot, scalping 10 wickets at an average of 10.8.

Tom Curran (10), Riley Meredith (10), Jake Lintott (10), and Hasan Ali (10) occupy the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at 10.9, 11.3, 11.9, and 15.3, respectively.

T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 JL Smith (SUR) 5 5 0 231 87 46.2 109 211.92 0 2 0 12 20 2 DP Hughes (SUSS) 5 5 0 224 65 44.8 125 179.2 0 2 0 32 9 3 RK Patel (LEICS) 6 6 0 217 48 36.16 161 134.78 0 0 0 26 7 4 MS Pepper (ESSEX) 6 6 0 213 101 35.5 103 206.79 1 1 1 21 12 5 D Elgar (ESSEX) 6 6 0 205 77 34.16 141 145.39 0 2 1 21 6 6 LWP Wells (LANCS) 6 6 1 195 66 39 117 166.66 0 1 0 18 12 7 DJ Malan (YORKS) 5 5 1 191 79* 47.75 137 139.41 0 1 0 20 6 8 MP Breetzke (NHNTS) 5 5 1 191 94 47.75 122 156.55 0 2 0 18 10 9 OJ Pope (SUR) 5 5 1 190 99* 47.5 137 138.68 0 1 1 18 4 10 MDE Holden (MIDDX) 7 7 2 176 85* 35.2 108 162.96 0 1 0 19 6

Surrey’s Jamie Smith consolidated his spot at the top of the standings with 231 runs from five innings. Daniel Hughes (224) and Rishi Patel (217) retained their second and third spots in the run-scoring charts.

Michael Pepper (213) moved one spot up to secure the fourth position. Dean Elgar moved up from the 12th to the fifth spot with 205 runs. Luke Wells maintained his sixth spot, amassing 205 runs.

Dawid Malan climbed from the eighth to the seventh spot with 191 runs. Matthew Breetzke rocketed from the 52nd spot to the eighth position, accumulating 191 runs.

Ollie Pope (190) glided up from the 17th to the ninth position while Max Holden slipped one spot to the 10th with 176 runs.

