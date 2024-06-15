  • home icon
Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Essex vs Sussex match (Updated) ft. Jamie Smith and Ben Green

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 15, 2024 10:36 IST
Eight matches were played in the T20 Blast on Friday, June 14. In the first game of the day, Nottinghamshire secured a one-run win via the DLS method over Worcestershire. Batting first, Worcestershire posted 141/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Nottinghamshire were 100/3 in 15 overs when it started raining. However, it was enough to secure a narrow win.

In the second match, Yorkshire batted first and posted 145 in 19.5 overs. Daniel Briggs and Linott scalped three wickets apiece for Warwickshire, who finished the game in 18.1 overs with four wickets in hand. Sam Hain scored 53* runs off 40 balls.

Moving to the third match, Lancashire got bundled out for 162 runs in 18.5 overs. Scott Currie scalped a four-wicket haul. In reply, Leicestershire could only manage 137/9, losing the game by 25 runs.

The fourth game of the day between Surrey and Gloucestershire ended in a thrilling tie. Batting first, Gloucestershire scored 170/6, thanks to Webster's 40-run knock. In response, Surrey also posted 170, courtesy of Jason Roy's 55.

Delving into the details of the fifth game, it turned out to be a five-over-per-side contest due to rain. Somerset posted 55/6 in five overs while Kent could only score 46/5, thereby losing the game by 14 runs.

The game between Hampshire and Middlesex ended without a result due to persistent rain in Southampton. Middlesex, batting first and posted 113/8 in 16.5 overs before rain interrupted play.

In the seventh contest, Northamptonshire posted 193/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Breetzke's 94-run knock. In reply, Derbyshire managed 123/3 runs in 11 overs and won the contest by 24 runs via the DLS method.

In the last game of the day, Essex scored 178/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of Dean Elgar (54) and Michael Pepper (51). In reply, Essex sealed the deal in 15.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Opening batter Harrison Ward was the wrecker-in-chief with 68 runs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing T20 Blast 2024 season.

RankPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1BGF Green (SOM)669916.30157145/2911.219.517.0711
2DA Payne (GLOUC)55120201128124/2410.666.41010
3TS Mills (SUSS)55120200145114/2513.187.2510.920
4PR Brown (DERBS)6613121.50200113/1718.189.1611.900
5MD Taylor (GLOUC)4490150103104/2210.36.86910
6MS Crane (GLAM)4490150108104/2510.87.2910
7TK Curran (SUR)548814.40109103/1610.97.438.800
8RP Meredith (SOM)55108180113104/1211.36.2710.810
9JB Lintott (BEARS)5596160119103/1511.97.439.600
10Hasan Ali (BEARS)559716.10153103/2015.39.469.700

Ben Green continues to lead the wicket-taking charts with 14 scalps from six innings. David Payne moved from the sixth to the second spot with 12 wickets. Tymal Mills retained his third spot with 11 wickets at an average of 13.18.

Pat Brown maintained his fourth position with 11 wickets at an average of 18.18. Matt Taylor ascended from the 14th to the fifth spot with 10 scalps at an average of 10.3. Mason Crane slid from the second to the sixth spot, scalping 10 wickets at an average of 10.8.

Tom Curran (10), Riley Meredith (10), Jake Lintott (10), and Hasan Ali (10) occupy the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at 10.9, 11.3, 11.9, and 15.3, respectively.

RankPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1JL Smith (SUR)5502318746.2109211.920201220
2DP Hughes (SUSS)5502246544.8125179.2020329
3RK Patel (LEICS)6602174836.16161134.78000267
4MS Pepper (ESSEX)66021310135.5103206.791112112
5D Elgar (ESSEX)6602057734.16141145.39021216
6LWP Wells (LANCS)6611956639117166.660101812
7DJ Malan (YORKS)55119179*47.75137139.41010206
8MP Breetzke (NHNTS)5511919447.75122156.550201810
9OJ Pope (SUR)55119099*47.5137138.68011184
10MDE Holden (MIDDX)77217685*35.2108162.96010196

Surrey’s Jamie Smith consolidated his spot at the top of the standings with 231 runs from five innings. Daniel Hughes (224) and Rishi Patel (217) retained their second and third spots in the run-scoring charts.

Michael Pepper (213) moved one spot up to secure the fourth position. Dean Elgar moved up from the 12th to the fifth spot with 205 runs. Luke Wells maintained his sixth spot, amassing 205 runs.

Dawid Malan climbed from the eighth to the seventh spot with 191 runs. Matthew Breetzke rocketed from the 52nd spot to the eighth position, accumulating 191 runs.

Ollie Pope (190) glided up from the 17th to the ninth position while Max Holden slipped one spot to the 10th with 176 runs.

