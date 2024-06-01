Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kent vs Middlesex (Updated) ft. Jamie Smith and Matthew Taylor

On May 31, Friday, Vitality T20 Blast 2024 witnessed a total of eight matches among the North Group and South Group.

In the North Group, Lancashire registered a five-wicket win over Worcestershire in the first game at New Road in Worcester. Later, Leicestershire claimed a seven-wicket victory against Yorkshire in their home ground at Grace Road.

Northamptonshire secured their second win in a row against Nottinghamshire by eight wickets. Meanwhile, Warwickshire defeated Durham in their first match at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

In the South Group, two-time champions, Somerset defeated Essex in their opening fixture by four wickets. Elsewhere, Surrey clinched their second win against Glamorgan by 19 runs.

Sussex also won their first game by three wickets against Gloucestershire in a last-over thriller. On the other hand, Kent grabbed a comfortable 98-run triumph over Middlesex at their home ground in Chelmsford.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 JL Smith (SUR) 2 2 0 106 76 53 55 192.72 0 1 0 3 10 2 LWP Wells (LANCS) 2 2 1 83 49* 83 51 162.74 0 0 0 9 5 3 DJ Willey (NHNTS) 2 2 0 80 79 40 38 210.52 0 1 0 7 7 4 JM Cox (ESSEX) 2 2 0 78 48 39 50 156 0 0 0 7 4 5 D Elgar (ESSEX) 2 2 0 77 77 38.5 53 145.28 0 1 1 8 2 6 RS Bopara (NHNTS) 2 2 2 75 56* 0 55 136.36 0 1 0 5 4 7 A Lyth (YORKS) 2 2 1 68 55* 68 48 141.66 0 1 0 11 0 8 CT Bancroft (GLOUC) 2 2 0 63 32 31.5 46 136.95 0 0 0 10 0 9 LJ Evans (SUR) 2 2 0 61 34 30.5 43 141.86 0 0 0 10 0 10 BL D'Oliveira (WORCS) 2 2 0 61 61 30.5 50 122 0 1 1 7 0

Surrey’s Jamie Smith moved from 18th position to the first spot after scoring a 76-run knock against Glamorgan. He is the first player to score 100+ runs this season.

With 83 runs, Luke Wells of Lancashire ascended from third to second position as he scored 34 runs against Worcestershire on Friday. He has also picked up two wickets with the ball.

Northamptonshire’s captain David Willey scored an excellent 34-ball 79-run knock against Nottinghamshire, featuring seven fours and as many sixes. He is ranked third in the most runs leaderboard with 80 runs to his name.

Right behind him, Jordan Cox climbed to the fourth spot with 78 runs after scoring 30 against Somerset. Dean Elgar holds the fifth position with 77 runs.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MD Taylor (GLOUC) 2 2 48 8 0 54 7 4/22 7.71 6.75 6.85 1 0 2 DA Payne (GLOUC) 2 2 48 8 1 53 5 4/24 10.6 6.62 9.6 1 0 3 GLS Scrimshaw (NHNTS) 2 2 32 5.2 0 54 5 3/16 10.8 10.12 6.4 0 0 4 TS Mills (SUSS) 1 1 24 4 0 25 4 4/25 6.25 6.25 6 1 0 5 MW Parkinson (KENT) 1 1 24 4 0 25 4 4/25 6.25 6.25 6 1 0 6 TH Aspinwall (LANCS) 2 2 45 7.3 0 50 4 4/18 12.5 6.66 11.25 1 0 7 D Moriarty (YORKS) 2 2 42 7 0 52 4 4/25 13 7.42 10.5 1 0 8 SA Zaib (NHNTS) 2 1 18 3 0 12 3 3/12 4 4 6 0 0 9 Hasan Ali (BEARS) 1 1 19 3.1 0 20 3 3/20 6.66 6.31 6.33 0 0 10 LBK Hollman (MIDDX) 1 1 24 4 0 27 3 3/27 9 6.75 8 0 0

After picking up a four-fer against Essex, Gloucestershire’s Matthew Taylor took a three-wicket haul against Sussex on Friday. He is currently the highest wicket-taker of the Vitality T20 Blast 2024 with an excellent strike rate of 6.85 and an impressive economy of 6.75.

Another Gloucestershire left-arm medium-pacer, David Payne, moved up to second place with five wickets after taking a wicket in his last match. George Scrimshaw, who also has five wickets, ranks just below Payne with a slightly low average of 10.80.

Tymal Mills, Matt Parkinson, Tom Aspinwall, and Dan Moriarty share the fourth spot, each having taken four wickets. Mills and Parkinson boast an impressive economy rate of 6.00, while Aspinwall and Moriarty have been more expensive, with an economy rate above 10.

