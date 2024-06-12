  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Vitality Blast 2024
  • Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Middlesex vs Somerset (Updated) ft. Riley Meredith & Ben Green

Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Middlesex vs Somerset (Updated) ft. Riley Meredith & Ben Green

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 12, 2024 04:07 IST
T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List
T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List Updated After Match 31

On Tuesday, June 11, the Vitality T20 Blast 2024 witnessed a low-scoring encounter between Middlesex and Somerset. Somerset chose to bowl first and swiftly dismantled Middlesex, bowling them out for a paltry 78 runs in just 16.3 overs. Middlesex's batters struggled, with Tom Helm (15) and Noah Cornwell (15) emerging as the top scorers.

Riley Meredith was exceptional with the ball, taking four wickets, while Ben Green, Josh Davey, and Craig Overton picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Somerset's chase was efficient and untroubled. Opener Tom Banton played a steady innings, scoring 49 off 42 balls, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore added 30 runs off as many deliveries to the total. They reached the target in 12.3 overs with ease.

Tom Helm, Middlesex's lone successful bowler, dismissed Will Smeed in the first over.

also-read-trending Trending

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

RankPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1JL Smith (SUR)4402118752.75101208.910201019
2DP Hughes (SUSS)4401776544.25107165.42020275
3TB Abell (SOM)54116796*55.66105159.04020175
4LWP Wells (LANCS)551160664099161.610101510
5SW Billings (KENT)44015910639.75102155.88101173
6DJ Malan (YORKS)44115379*51110139.09010174
7A Lyth (YORKS)331152847699153.53020194
8CA Ingram (GLAM)4401515237.75100151020185
9JM Coles (SUSS)44114769*4997151.54020171
10WCF Smeed (SOM)5501446828.869208.690101510

Jamie Smith continues to top the most runs leaderboard with 211 runs. He has scored two fifties in four games at a strike-rate of 208.91.

Daniel Hughes retained the second spot with 177 runs in four matches at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 165.42.

Tom Abell and Luke Wells have played five matches so far. They have scored 167 and 160 runs, respectively, ranking third and fourth in the most runs list.

Sam Billings is ranked fifth, having scored 159 runs in four games at a decent average of 39.75. Yorkshire duo of Dawid Malan and Adam Lyth are following closely with 153 and 152 runs, respectively.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

RankPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1BGF Green (SOM)559315.30146135/2911.239.417.1511
2MS Crane (GLAM)4490150108104/2510.87.2910
3TS Mills (SUSS)4496160120104/25127.59.620
4PR Brown (DERBS)5510717.50161103/1716.19.0210.700
5TK Curran (SUR)436410.408093/168.887.57.1100
6DA Payne (GLOUC)44961619194/2410.115.6810.6610
7RP Meredith (SOM)44961609894/1210.886.1210.6610
8Hasan Ali (BEARS)447913.1012493/2013.779.418.7700
9OP Stone (NOTTS)5510818017493/3019.339.661200
10CJ Green (LANCS)5510016.4010084/1212.5612.510

Ben Green picked up two wickets against Middlesex and occupies the first position with 13 wickets in his account. He has picked up one four-fer and one five-wicket haul.

Mason Crane, Tymal Mills, and Pat Brown occupy the second, third, and fourth spots, respectively.

Tom Curran, David Payne, Riley Meredith, Hasan Ai, and Oliver Stone all have nine wickets in their accounts.

Chris Green rounds off the top ten leaderboard with eight wickets in his tally.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी