Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Middlesex vs Somerset (Updated) ft. Riley Meredith & Ben Green

On Tuesday, June 11, the Vitality T20 Blast 2024 witnessed a low-scoring encounter between Middlesex and Somerset. Somerset chose to bowl first and swiftly dismantled Middlesex, bowling them out for a paltry 78 runs in just 16.3 overs. Middlesex's batters struggled, with Tom Helm (15) and Noah Cornwell (15) emerging as the top scorers.

Riley Meredith was exceptional with the ball, taking four wickets, while Ben Green, Josh Davey, and Craig Overton picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Somerset's chase was efficient and untroubled. Opener Tom Banton played a steady innings, scoring 49 off 42 balls, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore added 30 runs off as many deliveries to the total. They reached the target in 12.3 overs with ease.

Tom Helm, Middlesex's lone successful bowler, dismissed Will Smeed in the first over.

Trending

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Rank Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 JL Smith (SUR) 4 4 0 211 87 52.75 101 208.91 0 2 0 10 19 2 DP Hughes (SUSS) 4 4 0 177 65 44.25 107 165.42 0 2 0 27 5 3 TB Abell (SOM) 5 4 1 167 96* 55.66 105 159.04 0 2 0 17 5 4 LWP Wells (LANCS) 5 5 1 160 66 40 99 161.61 0 1 0 15 10 5 SW Billings (KENT) 4 4 0 159 106 39.75 102 155.88 1 0 1 17 3 6 DJ Malan (YORKS) 4 4 1 153 79* 51 110 139.09 0 1 0 17 4 7 A Lyth (YORKS) 3 3 1 152 84 76 99 153.53 0 2 0 19 4 8 CA Ingram (GLAM) 4 4 0 151 52 37.75 100 151 0 2 0 18 5 9 JM Coles (SUSS) 4 4 1 147 69* 49 97 151.54 0 2 0 17 1 10 WCF Smeed (SOM) 5 5 0 144 68 28.8 69 208.69 0 1 0 15 10

Jamie Smith continues to top the most runs leaderboard with 211 runs. He has scored two fifties in four games at a strike-rate of 208.91.

Daniel Hughes retained the second spot with 177 runs in four matches at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 165.42.

Tom Abell and Luke Wells have played five matches so far. They have scored 167 and 160 runs, respectively, ranking third and fourth in the most runs list.

Sam Billings is ranked fifth, having scored 159 runs in four games at a decent average of 39.75. Yorkshire duo of Dawid Malan and Adam Lyth are following closely with 153 and 152 runs, respectively.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 BGF Green (SOM) 5 5 93 15.3 0 146 13 5/29 11.23 9.41 7.15 1 1 2 MS Crane (GLAM) 4 4 90 15 0 108 10 4/25 10.8 7.2 9 1 0 3 TS Mills (SUSS) 4 4 96 16 0 120 10 4/25 12 7.5 9.6 2 0 4 PR Brown (DERBS) 5 5 107 17.5 0 161 10 3/17 16.1 9.02 10.7 0 0 5 TK Curran (SUR) 4 3 64 10.4 0 80 9 3/16 8.88 7.5 7.11 0 0 6 DA Payne (GLOUC) 4 4 96 16 1 91 9 4/24 10.11 5.68 10.66 1 0 7 RP Meredith (SOM) 4 4 96 16 0 98 9 4/12 10.88 6.12 10.66 1 0 8 Hasan Ali (BEARS) 4 4 79 13.1 0 124 9 3/20 13.77 9.41 8.77 0 0 9 OP Stone (NOTTS) 5 5 108 18 0 174 9 3/30 19.33 9.66 12 0 0 10 CJ Green (LANCS) 5 5 100 16.4 0 100 8 4/12 12.5 6 12.5 1 0

Ben Green picked up two wickets against Middlesex and occupies the first position with 13 wickets in his account. He has picked up one four-fer and one five-wicket haul.

Mason Crane, Tymal Mills, and Pat Brown occupy the second, third, and fourth spots, respectively.

Tom Curran, David Payne, Riley Meredith, Hasan Ai, and Oliver Stone all have nine wickets in their accounts.

Chris Green rounds off the top ten leaderboard with eight wickets in his tally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback