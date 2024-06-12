Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Middlesex vs Somerset (Updated) ft. Riley Meredith & Ben Green

On Tuesday, June 11, the Vitality T20 Blast 2024 witnessed a low-scoring encounter between Middlesex and Somerset. Somerset chose to bowl first and swiftly dismantled Middlesex, bowling them out for a paltry 78 runs in just 16.3 overs. Middlesex's batters struggled, with Tom Helm (15) and Noah Cornwell (15) emerging as the top scorers.
Riley Meredith was exceptional with the ball, taking four wickets, while Ben Green, Josh Davey, and Craig Overton picked up two wickets apiece.
In response, Somerset's chase was efficient and untroubled. Opener Tom Banton played a steady innings, scoring 49 off 42 balls, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore added 30 runs off as many deliveries to the total. They reached the target in 12.3 overs with ease.
Tom Helm, Middlesex's lone successful bowler, dismissed Will Smeed in the first over.
Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Runs List
Jamie Smith continues to top the most runs leaderboard with 211 runs. He has scored two fifties in four games at a strike-rate of 208.91.
Daniel Hughes retained the second spot with 177 runs in four matches at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 165.42.
Tom Abell and Luke Wells have played five matches so far. They have scored 167 and 160 runs, respectively, ranking third and fourth in the most runs list.
Sam Billings is ranked fifth, having scored 159 runs in four games at a decent average of 39.75. Yorkshire duo of Dawid Malan and Adam Lyth are following closely with 153 and 152 runs, respectively.
Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List
Ben Green picked up two wickets against Middlesex and occupies the first position with 13 wickets in his account. He has picked up one four-fer and one five-wicket haul.
Mason Crane, Tymal Mills, and Pat Brown occupy the second, third, and fourth spots, respectively.
Tom Curran, David Payne, Riley Meredith, Hasan Ai, and Oliver Stone all have nine wickets in their accounts.
Chris Green rounds off the top ten leaderboard with eight wickets in his tally.
