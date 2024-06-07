Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire match (Updated) ft. Jamie Smith and Tymal Mills

Glamorgan secured a three-wicket win over Middlesex in the South Group game of the T20 Blast 2024 while Worcestershire bagged a 20-run win over Nottinghamshire in the North Group encounter.
Moving to the details, Middlesex batted first and posted a decent total of 173 runs in 20 overs, thanks to captain Stephen Eskinazi's 48 runs and Martin Andersson's 57. Timm van der Gugten and Mason Crane scalped three wickets each.
In response, Glamorgan sealed the deal in 18.2 overs with three wickets in hand. Captain Kiran Carlson (54) and Sam Northeast (67) were the standout batters. Henry Brookes’ three-fer couldn’t create an impact.
In the other game, Worcestershire batted first and posted a good-looking total of 154/8 in 20 overs. Captain Adam Hose was the top-scorer with 36 runs. Ben Lister and Olly Stone scalped two wickets apiece.
In reply, Nottinghamshire could score only 134/7 in 20 overs. Will Young (25), Matthew Montgomery (20) and Tom Moores (20*) tried their best, but couldn't take their side to victory. Tom Taylor was the standout bowler with two scalps.
That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing T20 Blast 2024 season.
T20 Blast 2024 Most Runs List
Jamie Smith continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 193 runs. Sam Northeast moved up from the 24th rank to secure the second spot with 137 runs.
Ravi Bopara (110), Dean Elgar (109), and Michael Pepper (108) slid one spot each to the third, fourth, and fifth slots, respectively. Martin Andersson rocketed from the 46th rank to the sixth rank with 106 runs.
Jordan Cox (100) slid from the fifth to the seventh rank. Colin Ingram maintained his eighth rank with 99 runs. Rob Yates (97) descended from the sixth to the ninth rank while Max Holden (94) ascended from the 11th to the 10th rank.
T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List
Sussex pacer Tymal Mills (8) continues to lead the wickets standings. Matt Taylor (7), Pat Brown (7), and Zak Chappell (7) maintained their second, third, and fourth positions at 7.71, 15.85, and 16.42, respectively.
Tom Curran (6) and Chris Green (6) retained their fifth and sixth ranks at 8 and 8.33, respectively. Mason Crane (6) rocketed from the 37th rank to the seventh rank at 13.83.
George Scrimshaw (6) slipped one rank to the eighth position at 15. Luke Hollman (6) ascended to the ninth rank at 17.66 while Hasan Ali (5) descended from the eighth to the 10th spot at 8.4.
