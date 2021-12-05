VVS Laxman to join NCA as the head of cricket on December 13

VVS Laxman's appointment as head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) was confirmed by the BCCI's general body on Saturday. The 47-year-old is all set to take up his new role in Bengaluru on 13 December 2021.

VVS Laxman will be taking over the responsibilities of grooming youngsters in the country at the NCA. He will succeed Rahul Dravid, who has recently been appointed as the head coach of Team India.

Meanwhile, it has also been ratified at the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kolkata that Troy Cooley will be the new pace bowling coach at the NCA. Troy Cooley has worked with Australia and England as bowling coach in the past.

VVS Laxman would also tour with the U-19 team to the West Indies for the World Cup. A senior BCCI office-bearer, privy to the development, told PTI after the meeting:

"Laxman's contract has been signed already. His last media assignment is the second Test between New Zealand and India. He will be joining Bengaluru from December 13. He is also set to be in the West Indies (for a certain period) for the U-19 ICC World Cup."

One of Hrishikesh Kanitkar or Sitanshu Kotak is expected to be named as the head coach of the U-19 team for the World Cup.

"We have also finalised all the NCA coaching appointments and it has been minuted," he added.

"For me, he is the number three" - VVS Laxman on Mohammed Siraj

VVS Laxman also gave his insights about the bowling combination India might try out in South Africa. He said that Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are the top two choices for the pace attack. If Team India had to choose just one more player amongst the quicks, Laxman said it would be Mohammed Siraj for him.

"This would be a difficult decision for Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli. It depends on how many fast bowlers will you play. You know that Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are your first and second choices as far as Test cricket is concerned in overseas conditions. So, will Mohammed Siraj be number 3 or 4?"

VVS Laxman on Mohammad Siraj: "What an incredible comeback by the Indian bowlers to bowl New Zealand out for a mere 62. Mohammad Siraj in full swing is one of the great sights to watch & along with Ashwin and Axar doing the job for India in style."

“The way he bowled in Australia and England, and even in the second Test - for me, he is the number 3,” Laxman said on Star Sports.

India will play three ODIs and three Tests during their tour of South Africa, which will commence later this month.

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA



CSA can confirm that the



3️⃣ Tests

3️⃣ ODIs



The 4 T20I matches will be rescheduled in the new year



#BePartOfIt INDIA TOUR TO SOUTH AFRICA CONFIRMED ✅CSA can confirm that the #SAvIND Tour will go ahead as originally planned but will be reduced 😁3️⃣ Tests3️⃣ ODIsThe 4 T20I matches will be rescheduled in the new year INDIA TOUR TO SOUTH AFRICA CONFIRMED ✅ CSA can confirm that the #SAvIND Tour will go ahead as originally planned but will be reduced 😁 3️⃣ Tests3️⃣ ODIsThe 4 T20I matches will be rescheduled in the new year#BePartOfIt https://t.co/Kq6WY0fyuJ

