The kind of wins you cherish a lifetime: VVS Laxman reacts tp low-scoring thriller between West Indies and Pakistan

Former Indian middle-order batsman VVS Laxman was delighted to see Pakistan and West Indies battle in an epic Test at the Sabina Park in Kingston on Sunday. West Indies clinched the first Test in a low-scoring thriller on Day Four with a wicket to spare. VVS Laxman opined that such wins will last long in the memory of the cricketing fraternity.

After stumbling to 16-3 in pursuit of 168 in the fourth innings, West Indies were cruising as Jermaine Blackwood scored an authoritative fifty. Pakistan hit back with some quick wickets, reducing the hosts to 114-7 before tea. The match was a back and forth encounter until the West Indies needed 17 runs with nine down.

Their ace seamer Kemar Roach held his nerve with Jayden Seales, playing in his second Test, to seal an incredible victory. VVS Laxman was amongst those following the close battle and labelled the win as one to cherish for a lifetime. The Test veteran lauded Roach and stated that Seales had a bright future.

What an incredible Test Match win by West Indies at Sabina Park. The kind of wins you cherish a lifetime . Great to see the manner in which they have registered some of their recent Test wins. Roach was brilliant and what an impressive future lies ahead of young Jayden Seales. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales wins the Man of the Match award

Jayden Seales became the youngest West Indies seamer to take a fifer in Tests. (Credits: Twitter)

Jayden Seales, who grabbed three wickets in the first innings, took his maiden fifer in the second to restrict Pakistan to 203. On Day Four, the right-arm seamer dismissed three of the remaining five visiting batsmen to set the hosts up for a victory.

However, barring Blackwood, the Windies batsmen could not stand up to Pakistan's bowling unit. Nevertheless, Kemar Roach did not let the hosts fluff the run-chase. Seales earned the Man of the Match award for his fifer and supporting Roach.

Pakistan's dropped catches during the closing stages cost them a morale-boosting win. The visitors' below-par batting performances in both innings was also a significant factor in the outcome of the game.

With the one-wicket triumph, West Indies went 1-0 in the two-match series and grabbed 12 points in the second cycle of the World Test Championship.

