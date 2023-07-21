WAF vs LAKR, Match 9: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

Washington Freedom (WF) beat Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) by six wickets in Match No.9 of the Major League Cricket 2023. With the win, Freedom moved to third in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.276 thanks to wins in two out of three matches.

WF began their campaign with a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Seattle Orcas before winning two matches in a row. Against LAKR, after opting to field first, Freedom restricted their opponents to 175 for the loss of seven wickets. Andre Russell was their star performer after he scored an unbeaten 70 off 37 balls with six fours and as many sixes.

Barring Russell and Rilee Rossouw, who scored 41 runs off 30 balls with four fours, none of the other batters managed to put an impact.

Moises Henriques takes Washington Freedom home in MLC 2023 match

Moises Henriques played a key role in the Washington Freedom’s second win of the tournament. The skipper finished with figures of 3-0-26-3. Thereafter, he scored 16 runs off 12 balls with two fours to take Freedom past the finish line.

Matthew Short and Andries Gous laid the platform for WF in their run-chase. The duo put on a 68-run partnership for the opening wicket off 5.2 overs. Glenn Phillips also made an important contribution by scoring 29 runs off 19 balls with one four and two sixes.

WAF vs LAKR, Match 9: Who won the Player of the Match in today's MLC match?

Andre Russell was adjudged the Player of the Match in the clash between the Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom. Although he ended up on the losing side, his knock was impactful enough to fetch him the award.

LAKR found themselves in trouble after being reduced to 68 for four in 10.3 overs. Had Russell not played the knock, they would have posted a below-par total. Russell was also involved in an 86-run partnership with Rossouw.