Wahab Riaz deported from England due to visa problems - reports

Fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been sent back to Pakistan from England after he reportedly traveled to the country on the wrong visa.

According to Ary Sports, Riaz reached the London airport, where he was informed by the immigration department that he had traveled with the wrong visa.

According to Cricket Pakistan, Riaz, who is set to participate in The Hundred, did not have a work permit and thus had applied for a work visa. He will soon leave for London again after getting the proper documentation.

Riaz recently led Peshawar Zalmi to the Pakistan Super League final. He was the second-most successful bowler in the competition, taking 18 wickets in 12 games. Despite his exploits, he was left out of the Pakistan squad for series against England and the West Indies.

As a result, Riaz made himself available for The Hundred and was signed by Trent Rockets as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Wahab Riaz will share the dressing room with Dawid Malan and Joe Root in The Hundred

Wahab Riaz has played 36 T20 internationals for the Pakistan cricket team

Riaz is one of the most experienced fast bowlers in T20 cricket right now. The 36-year-old pacer has played 280 T20 games, scalping 334 wickets at an economy rate of 7.35. His best figures in the shortest format of the game are 5/8.

Riaz will be keen to impress in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. He will share the dressing room with the likes of Joe Root, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales and D'Arcy Short at Trent Rockets, who will be captained by Lewis Gregory.

The inaugural edititon of the competition is set to begin later this month.

