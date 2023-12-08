"Want to see KL Rahul keep wickets" - Harbhajan Singh ahead of India's Test series vs South Africa

Harbhajan Singh reckons that India should go ahead with KL Rahul as their wicketkeeper ahead of Ishan Kishan in the two-match Test series against South Africa.

Harbhajan stated that if the team management finds a way to accommodate both players in the starting XI, Kishan should don the wicketkeeping gloves. The former spinner suggested that if India have to pick one out of the two, Rahul should get the nod.

In an interview with Sports Tak, Harbhajan said:

"I want to see KL Rahul keep wickets in South Africa. I don't think he has a lot of interest in wicketkeeping, but he did it when he had to for the team. It could be possible that Ishan Kishan is the designated wicketkeeper and Rahul plays as a pure batter. If I had to choose one, I would go with Rahul."

The two-match Test series between India and South Africa will kick off at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26. Ahead of the red-ball fixtures, the two sides will compete in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

"It will be crucial to score at least 350 runs in the first innings" - Harbhajan Singh on Indian batters

India are in search of their maiden Test series win in South Africa. Harbhajan Singh opined that the side have a great chance to win this time around, given that they have a formidable pace attack.

Harbhajan, however, feels that the batters will have to register an impressive score upfront to be able to beat South Africa. The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"India will have to bat well. If we manage to bat well on those pitches, this is our best chance to win in South Africa because our bowling is very good. Mohammed Shami is in great form, then we have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. I don't know why Umesh Yadav wasn't picked in the squad. South Africa are a good team, but they aren't as dominating as they used to be. If India have to win, it will be crucial to score at least 350 runs in the first innings."

India have played eight Test series in South Africa so far. The hosts have emerged victorious seven times, while the 2010-11 series ended in a 1-1 draw.