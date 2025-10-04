"Want to see him playing as a pure batter" - Former India all-rounder reacts to Dhruv Jurel's stellar hundred in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan reacted to Dhruv Jurel's maiden Test hundred. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a stellar century in the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.

Given an opportunity in place of the injured Rishabh Pant, Jurel brilliantly presented his case. The right-hander, who batted at number five, struck a 210-ball 125 that included 15 fours and three sixes.

Irfan Pathan was impressed by Dhruv Jurel's knock. He reckoned that it was not easy for a player who is not picked regularly to come in and perform right away. Irfan also expressed his wish to see Jurel play as a pure batter upon Pant's return to the Indian Test team.

"Salute to Dhruv Jurel. He batted brilliantly. It is not easy for a batter who does not get chances regularly. You get rusty when you do not play for a while but that was not the case with him. I would also want to see him playing as a pure batter when Rishabh Pant comes back, and this is possible because he has the talent. Sudarshan did not score. He will get opportunities but if he does not seize them, there are players like Jurel who can take that spot," he said on his YouTube channel. (0:38)

The former all-rounder also lauded pacer Mohammed Siraj for his performance in the same Test. Siraj registered his best match figures in Tests at home. He bagged four wickets in the first innings and three in the second, continuing from where he had left off in England.

"It is amazing to see Siraj's growth from the England tour. He does not seem to get tired at all. His biggest strength is that he can keep bowling. There is nothing like workload. He just bowls and takes wickets. There has been immense growth," Irfan added. (1:32)

India began the two-match Test series with a thumping innings and 140-run win. They wrapped up the game within three days.

Irfan Pathan lauds Indian batters for their performance against the West Indies

Three Indian batters, including Jurel, scored centuries in the first Test against the West Indies. Apart from Jurel, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also struck hundreds.

Rahul made 100 runs off 197 balls with 12 boundaries, while Jadeja scored an unbeaten 104 off 176 balls. His knock included six boundaries and five maximums.

"The way I feel proud for Indian cricket where it has reached, the same way I feel sad looking at West Indies cricket, how they have gone down. We saw a brilliant hundred from Jadeja, Gill batted well, we saw a brilliant hundred from KL Rahul. There has been a different boost in their average in Test cricket this year, which tells the story of their talent," Irfan stated. (0:10)

The second Test will begin on October 10 in Delhi. They will be eager to seal the series 2-0 with another victory.

