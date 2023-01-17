Waqar Younis gives a fitting reply to a journalist who described PCB approaching him for bowling coach's role as 'most terrible news'

Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis has given a fitting reply to a journalist who was unhappy with reports of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approaching him for a coaching and an administrative role.

As per reports, the PCB approached Younis to join the team as the new bowling coach. The board offered him a role in the selection committee as well.

A Pakistani journalist was not happy with the update. Taking to Twitter, Shahzaid Ali wrote:

"PCB has approached Waqar Younis for the post of bowling coach and role in selection comitee. This is actually the most terrible news."

Younis was not happy with the words used by Ali. Quoting his tweet on the micro-blogging platform, the former Pakistan fast bowler replied:

"Does not matter if I’m approached for the job you mentioned dear, what matters the most is your approach and selection of wards toward writing this tweet #Disappointed Sorry if have hurt your feelings."

Waqar Younis has had multiple coaching stints with the Pakistan cricket team

Many fans regard Waqar Younis as one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history. The former Pakistan left-arm fast bowler scalped 373 Test wickets and 416 ODI wickets in his playing career. After retiring from international cricket, Younis has tried his luck in coaching and commentary.

He first joined Pakistan as the team's bowling coach in March 2006 but resigned from the position in January 2007. The PCB re-appointed him as the bowling coach in December 2009, and two months later, he was promoted to the position of the head coach. After playing the head coach's role for more than a year, Younis stepped down from the position in August 2011.

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has joined the commentary team at the International League T20 in the UAE. Pakistan players are also expected to take part in the league next season.

He was appointed bowling coach two more times by the PCB and left the position both times, with his last stint ending September 2021. It will be interesting to see if Younis agrees for another stint as the bowling coach of Pakistan.

