"Was surprised that Surya came in at No.3" - Former all-rounder's massive statement on Team India's batting order in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match 

Former Team India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar was left surprised by Suryakumar Yadav walking in at No.3 to close out the run chase in the 2025 Asia Cup group stage clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, September 10. The skipper walked out to bat after Abhishek Sharma was dismissed in the fourth over of the second innings at the Dubai International Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav had relinquished the No.3 position to Tilak Varma midway through the South Africa tour in late 2024, but had returned in a couple of contests against England in early 2025. Several expected the ace batter to be the backbone of the batting unit at No.4, with either Sanju Samson or Tilak Varma expected to feature at one down.

Suryakumar Yadav, however, in his first competitive appearance since his second hernia surgery, got off the mark with a six. He remained unbeaten on seven runs off two deliveries, as India finished the run chase in just 4.3 overs.

Sanjay Bangar opined that the T20I skipper is ideally suited at No.4 in the batting order.

"I was surprised that Surya came in at No.3. So far we have been used to seeing Tilak at No.3. I still believe that No.4 is the right position for Suryakumar Yadav, and that is a position, at which he has scored the most number of runs, and his average there is also quite high," Sanjay Bangar said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra felt that the run chase against the UAE was the perfect opportunity for India to formally unleash Sanju Samson at No.3.

"The left-hand-right-hand combination is not written in stone, but one thing is for sure, Sanju did not come out at No.3. We were all thinking that if a wicket falls in such a run chase, it is an early wicket, so Sanju could have come in," Chopra said.

Suryakumar Yadav has featured 23 times at No.3 in T20Is so far. He has scored 714 runs at an average of 34.00, and a strike rate of 165.66.

"You can't look past the three hundreds that he has scored" - Sanjay Bangar backs Sanju Samson over Suryakumar Yadav for the No.3 slot

Sanju Samson managed to retain his place in the playing XI, but has to settle for an unfamiliar position, with Shubman Gill taking up the opening slot to partner up with Abhishek Sharma.

Bangar noted how Samson's recent exploits cannot be ignored, and suggested that Tilak Varma be demoted to No.5 to accommodate the wicket-keeper in the top order, where he is most comfortable.

"It could very well be Tilak batting at No.5, and Sanju still getting that slot in the top three, would be the best way to optimise the resources. You can't look past the three hundreds that he has scored in the last 10 matches or so," Bangar said.

Aakash Chopra also noted that if Samson continues to feature in the middle order, it would be unfair to him due to his unfamiliarity with the position.

"If you ask me, it (Samson in the middle order) is not correct. Because now you are going to judge a player on the basis of his performances at a number that is not rightly suited for him. Even in the Kerala League, he started in the middle at No.5 or No.6, did not get the runs, went to open, scored a lot of runs, because that is where he feels more comfortable. Now, you have gotten him out of his comfort zone, because you are trying to play a different combination, maybe of no fault of his," Chopra said.

Team India will continue their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a crucial contest against Pakistan on Sunday, September 14.

