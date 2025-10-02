Washington Sundar gets first breakthrough, dismisses debutant Khary Pierre on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India off-spinner Washington Sundar claimed his first wicket of the innings by dismissing West Indies debutant Khary Pierre on Day 1 (Thursday, October 2) of the opening Test of the two-match series. The contest is being hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The dismissal came on the fifth ball of the 38th over of the visitors’ innings. Sundar bowled a fullish-length delivery that drifted in sharply, beating Pierre for pace. The ball struck the pad before deflecting onto the bat, with the umpire raising his finger. Pierre opted for a review, but ball-tracking showed three reds, confirming Sundar’s first wicket of the game.
Watch the video of the dismissal here:
The southpaw scored 11 runs off 34 balls, including two fours. His dismissal left West Indies in trouble at 144/7 after 37.5 overs.
India continues to make inroads as Washington Sundar joins the wicket-taking party
Opting to bat first, West Indies struggled early, losing both openers, Tagenarine Chanderpaul (0) and John Campbell (8), cheaply, dismissed by Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, respectively. Siraj was particularly impressive, removing Brandon King (13) and Alick Athanaze (12) to leave West Indies reeling at 42/4.
Shai Hope and Roston Chase tried to steady the innings, adding 48 runs off 70 balls, before Kuldeep Yadav made the breakthrough, dismissing the former for 26 off 36 as the visitors lost half their side at 90.
In the post-lunch session, Siraj struck again, removing Chase for 24 to claim his fourth wicket. Washington Sundar then dismissed Khary Pierre for his first wicket, while Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two quick wickets, taking his tally to three, sending back Justin Greaves (32) and Johann Layne (1).
At the time of writing, West Indies were 155/9 after 41 overs, with Jomel Warrican (6) and Jayden Seales (1) at the crease.
