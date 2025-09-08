  • home icon
  "Washington Sundar will be missed" - Former India cricketer slams team combination ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

“Washington Sundar will be missed” - Former India cricketer slams team combination ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

By Shankar
Modified Sep 08, 2025 16:35 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Washington Sundar during the Test series against England - Source: Getty

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has said that the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will need to find a new combination that would help them win matches at the 2025 Asia Cup. The 44-year-old said that the Men in Blue would miss the services of all-rounder Washington Sundar at the continental event starting on Tuesday, September 9.

Kaif also spoke about how India's T20 World Cup winning team in 2024 had benefited from having the extra all-rounder in the side. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Rohit's team won the T20 World Cup with 3 all-rounders - Axar, Jadeja, Hardik - and that meant 6 proper bowling options and batting till 8. At Asia Cup, with only 2 genuine allrounders - Hardik and Axar. - India will have to find a new winning combination. Washington Sundar will be missed".
Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja all played an integral part at various stages to help India win the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and United States of America. It turned out to be Jadeja's final event for India in T20Is as he retired from the format along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Washington Sundar among the reserves as India opt for battin depth in Asia Cup 2025 squad

India's Asia Cup 2025 squad has several players who featured in the T20 World Cup triumph in June 2024. The selectors, however, decided to pick Washington Sundar as only a standby for the continental event.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder has played 54 T20Is for India, last of which came against England at Rajkot in January 2025. He has taken 48 wickets at an economy rate of 6.94.

He has also scored 193 runs at a strike rate of 121.38. The all-rounder played a key role both with bat and ball in the five Test series against England, recently, which ended in a 2-2 draw

Edited by Shankar
