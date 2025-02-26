“Wasim Akram should be ashamed for saying such things” - Yograj Singh’s scathing attack over ‘monkey’ comments during 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh lashed out at former Pakistan cricketers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar for their remarks on the current Pakistan team after their defeat against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Yograj Singh stated that these former cricketers should be ashamed of themselves for bad-mouthing the current Pakistan team, without putting in any effort to improve their situation. He said (via Hindustan Times):

“Wasim Akram should be ashamed for saying such things. Shoaib Akhtar, another big player, is saying bad things. Wasim is earning money doing commentary. Go back to your country, organize a camp for these players. I want to see which one of you can help Pakistan win the World Cup, and if not, then resign," Yograj was quoted as saying by News18.

For context, Wasim Akram criticized the Pakistan players for their diet and expressed his anger over a full plate of bananas coming out during the drinks break in the game against India.

"I think it was the second or the third drinks break. And I saw a plate full of bananas coming out for players to eat. Itni kele bandar bhi nahi khatte (Even monkeys don't have so many bananas). And it's their diet. Had it been out captain Imran Khan, he would have given me a beating over it," Wasim had said on the 'Dressing Room' show.

Yograj Singh claims he could make Pakistan a World Cup-winning team within a year

Yograj Singh also offered to coach Pakistan and make them a winning team within one year's time. He stated that he is ready to go to Pakistan and build such a team that everyone will remember.

"Mein jata hoon, ek saal mein team khadi kar kay dikhaunga tum yaad rakhoge (I can coach them. I will build this team in one year and you will remember it). It’s all about passion. I am spending 12 hours here (at his own academy). It's very easy to make big claims. You will have to give your blood and sweat for your own country to make a difference," he said.

Yograj added that the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar just want to earn money by doing commentary rather than help improve the team's performance.

“Do you think PCB will say no if Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis or Shoaib Akhtar come up and say ‘We want to take a camp of six months to improve our team’s performance?' But no, they won't do that. They will just earn money by doing commentary and saying heinous things," Yograj Singh concluded.

Pakistan, who are the defending champions, have been knocked out of the tournament. They will face Bangladesh in their final match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on February 27.

