“I literally asked the air hostess - how much money?” - Wasim Akram reveals funny anecdote from first flight travel

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has opened up on a funny incident when senior cricketers from the country pulled his leg during his maiden trip on a flight. The 56-year-old revealed that he was told he would have to pay for food and even asked the air hostess how much the food would cost!

Having been picked for a cricket camp, the youngster was traveling with Ramiz Raja and a few other first-class cricketers from Lahore to Karachi. Aware that Akram knew nothing about traveling on a flight, some of the players indulged in some harmless fun with him.

The former Pakistan captain opened up on the humorous incident during his appearance on “The Grade Cricketer” YouTube channel. Going down memory lane, he recalled:

“After Lahore, the next phase of our cricket camp was in Karachi. My dad bought me a plane ticket. On that plane, Ramiz Raja and a couple of other first-class cricketers were there. They taught me how to wear a belt. They also said that when the food comes you have to pay. I literally asked the air hostess - how much money? She said - no it’s free.”

Akram recently released his memoir “Sultan”, which delves in detail about numerous aspects of his personal and professional life.

When Wasim Akram couldn’t afford Rs 100 per month to join a cricket club

During the interaction on “The Grade Cricketer”, Akram also revisited how his journey into cricket began. He revealed that he couldn’t afford to pay ₹100 to join a club in Lahore, but a former first-class cricketer helped him get free admission. The Pakistan great said:

“I joined a club in Lahore after one of my neighbors, former first-class cricketer Khalid Mahmood, saw me playing. I told him I won’t be able to afford ₹100 per month to join the club. He said, don’t worry they won’t charge you. Then, during a camp at Gaddafi stadium, I bowled to Javed Miandad, who was coming out of injury. Javed bhai got very impressed.”

Having made an impact during the camps organized by his club, Akram was drafted into the squad for a first-class game against New Zealand in the 1984/85 season. Speaking about his sudden rise in fortunes, Akram said:

“Within a month, New Zealand arrived and my name was in the team to play the first-class game against them. The manager of the team gave me ₹3000. That was a lot of money for me. My dad used to give me ₹200 a month. In the first innings, I got 7/50 - I don’t know how!”

Akram went on to make his ODI debut against the Kiwis in Faisalabad in November 1984. Subsequently, he made his Test debut against the same opponent in Auckland in January the following year.

