Wasim Akram’s wife slams web portal over Divorced XI picks during 2025 Champions Trophy 

Former Pakistan cricketer and legend Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram has slammed a web portal for their 'Divorced XI' picks during the 2025 Champions Trophy. Wasim Akram was named in the 'Divorced XI' by 'Out of Context Cricket'.

The web portal put out a post on X (formerly Twitter), which included Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Vinod Kambli, Ravi Shastri, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Anil Kumble, Shane Warne, Javagal Srinath, Mohammed Shami, and Yuzvendra Chahal (impact player) in the XI along with Akram.

Karthik was also named the captain of this side. Shaniera called out the portal for their post and slammed them for their incorrect and unreliable information.

"Hey @GemsOfCricket You guys are definitely "out of context" and from what I can see you're also out of correct and reliable information! 👏🏼," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Wasim Akram is currently on commentary duties for the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. Pakistan lost their second consecutive game and were knocked out of the tournament from the group stage being the host nation.

Wasim Akram criticizes Pakistan team management after defeat against India in 2025 Champions Trophy

Wasim Akram has slammed Pakistan for their poor performance after their defeat against India on Sunday, February 23. He criticized the management for picking the same players who have failed to perform on the big stage. He has called for big changes, asking for young players to be included in the team.

"We need drastic steps. Enough is enough! We have been losing with the same players for years now in white-ball cricket. It's time to take a bold step and bring in young players who play fearless cricket. If you want to make big changes, go for it. Give the new players six months, back them, and start preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup. We have had enough. You gave them chances and made them stars," he said on the "Dressing Room Show."

Wasim Akram further lashed out at the management, highlighting their arrogance while picking the squad for the marquee ICC event.

"Did it look like Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha could have dismissed Virat Kohli? We are screaming here, saying the squad is not okay. The Chairman told them to announce the squad with a day left. They had a meeting for an hour and walked out with the same team," he said.

