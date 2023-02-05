[Watch] "6,6,6,6,6,6"- Iftikhar Ahmed smashes 6 sixes in an over of Wahab Riaz in PSL exhibition match

Iftikhar Ahmed continued his excellent form in T20 cricket by smashing six sixes off an over bowled by Wahab Riaz earlier today in a Pakistan Super League exhibition game. Playing for the Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi, Ahmed smacked 36 runs in the 20th over of the innings.

Zalmi captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first against Sarfaraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators. The Gladiators posted a 184-run total on the board in their 20 overs.

36 of those 184 runs came in the last over bowled by Wahab Riaz. Ahmed smashed him all around the park to add some valuable runs to the team's total. Ahmed ended the innings with 94 runs from 50 balls. Fans should note that he took 42 balls to complete his half-century.

A video of his six sixes has gone viral on Twitter. You can watch the clip right here:

Mir kashi👑 @oya_kojuu watch and Retweet for #IftiMania #psl8 Ifti-Mania on another level today, Iftkhar Ahmed smashed six sixes in an over to Wahab Riaz, unbelievable striking by Iftikhar Ahmed. #PZvQG watch and Retweet for @IftiAhmed221 Ifti-Mania on another level today, Iftkhar Ahmed smashed six sixes in an over to Wahab Riaz, unbelievable striking by Iftikhar Ahmed. #PZvQG 🔥 watch and Retweet for @IftiAhmed221 #IftiMania #psl8 https://t.co/Zrbf82r3EM

Iftikhar Ahmed hit the first six in the square leg region. The next one was a bit straighter, while the third one was straight above the bowler's head. Wahab switched sides and came around the wicket for the fourth ball, but Iftikhar sent it flying over the cover boundary.

The fifth was smacked in the third-man region, while the last one sailed over the third-man boundary as well. You can watch the video of the sixth six here:

Taimoor Zaman @taimoorze Iftikhar Ahmed hiting 6 sixes in 6 balls of Wahab Riaz. Absolute Madness of Ifti Mania Iftikhar Ahmed hiting 6 sixes in 6 balls of Wahab Riaz. Absolute Madness of Ifti Mania 😳🔥 https://t.co/9eeTm05u7g

Iftikhar Ahmed scored 1 century and 3 half-centuries in Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Before joining Quetta Gladiators for this exhibition match, Ahmed was in action for Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League. He played 10 matches for the team, scoring 347 runs — registering one ton and three half-tons.

Ahmed batted at a magnificent strike rate of 161.39 in the tournament. He earned the 'Ifti Mania' tag after his destructive batting. 'Ifti Mania' was on display in Quetta earlier today.

